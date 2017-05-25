breakthrough

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23001

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52858

Record of deals in the file

Day_end_RCT - day of the end of shift of work of the expert;

Month_end_RCT - month of the end of shift of work of the expert;

Day_start_RCT - day of the beginning of shift of work of the expert;

Month_start_RCT - month of the beginning of shift of work of the expert;

Offset_Hours - time shift of work of the expert in hours;

"GMT_Open_Trade_Hour" and "GMT_Open_Pause_Hour" on a number of hours ("Offset_Hours") in the period of time determined by parameters ("Month_start_RCT", "Day_start_RCT", "Month_end_RCT", "Day_end_RCT");

Only_for_negative_positions - apply "Use_Not_Closing_Time" only to positions in the negative zone;

Use_Not_Closing_Time - activate position closing time only for real SL and real TP (without other EA closings);

Saturday_Trade - to allow trade on Saturday;

Friday_Trade - to allow trade on Friday;

Thursday_Trade - to allow trade on Thursday;

Wednesday_Trade - to allow trade on Wednesday;

Tuesday_Trade - to allow trade on Tuesday;

Monday_Trade - to allow trade on Monday;

Sunday_Trade - to allow trade on Sunday;

GMT_Open_Pause_Minute - minute to start a pause in opening of transactions, GMT;

GMT_Open_Pause_Hour - hour to start a pause in opening of transactions, GMT;

Period_Open_in_minute - time duration for opening of transactions in minutes;

Close_Loss_only_by_SL - closing of negative trades only by StopLoss (virtual or real);

Parametr_B_2 - parametr B2 for optimization of the block B (range of values: from 1 to 25);

Parametr_B_1 - parametr B1 for optimization of the block B (range of values: from 1 to 25);

Parametr_A_2 - parametr A2 for optimization of the block B (range of values: from 1 to 25);

Parametr_A_1 - parametr A1 for optimization of the block B (range of values: from 1 to 25);

Breach_else_Channel - if "true", then is used the strategy of "Breach"; if "false", then is used the strategy of "Channel";

Trading_Scheme - setting the remaining parameters for trading (selecting a set of settings); if "Custom" is selected, the parameter values set below will be applied (they can be changed at your discretion); If any other scheme is selected (ready-made set of settings), then all the parameters below will be set automatically (based on the author's preferences).

Symbol_suffix - if terminal symbols have a suffix, then write it in this line;

Use_Symbols_from_Line - if true, trading on all symbols from the Symbols_Line line; if false, trading on the chart symbol;

One or for each Symbol

Add_Recovery_for_Lots - enable/disable recovery money management (trading lot will not decrease in case of drawdowns); this setting applies to both MM_1 and MM_2.

For convenience, the standard points are always specified in the parameters (by the 4th digit ). The points are recalculated automatically for five-digit values. For example, if you set 7.5 points in some parameter, then on the broker's five-digit quotes it will be 75.

For convenience, the standard points are always specified in the parameters (by the 4th digit ). The points are recalculated automatically for five-digit values. For example, if you set 7.5 points in some parameter, then on the broker's five-digit quotes it will be 75.

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Highlights to pay attention to





1. During live operation of the expert the GMT offset parameter is determined automatically based on local time of the computer (GMT_Offset_AUTO=true).

This parameter provides synchronization of the expert settings with the MetaTrader server time.

To ensure the correctness of settings it is necessary:

http://time.is/GMT (or other reliable source). to compare the GMT time in expert information area on the chart of currency pair, to which the expert is attached, with(or other reliable source).

If the values do not match, then set GMT_Offset_AUTO=false and set a value of GMT_Offset_Manual according to the instructions in https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/682539

2. MT5 has a built-in news calendar (Select_Site = MQL5), so no external links are required.

In order to activate the News filter function in the MT4, enable "Allow WebRequest" and add https://nfs.faireconomy.media (for ForexFactory) or https://sslecal2.investing.com (for Investing) to the URL list for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:" and add the appropriate links.

3. Backtesting on all symbols at once (Use_Symbols_from_Line = true) is possible only in the MT5 tester. Perform backtesting on the M1 timeframe.