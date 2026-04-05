The Vkids Trend indicator displays the trend direction with colored bars, works in a simple and visual way. It uses a combination of reliable and simple indicators for price analysis. The graph is presented in the form of blue and red histograms. Red bars indicate a buy signal, blue bars - a sell signal. The graph is not redrawn during operation.





The signals of the Vkids Trend indicator can be interpreted as follows: Buy when the bars are blue and sell when they are red. The advantage of the indicator is its simplicity of settings and a call to action.

An effective indicator with a wide range of three trading parameters.





The indicator is not susceptible to redrawing or any other various ways of erroneous display. Sharp price fluctuations, as well as noise around the average prices, are ignored.

Recommended for use in conjunction with other indicators.