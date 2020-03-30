Description

Impulse Pro is an indicator's impulse trading system based on Moving Average and MACD Line.

The idea of the impulse system based on Moving Average and MACD Histogram was first offered by Dr. Alexander Elder in his book "Come Into My Trading Room".

The system allows users to choose the calculation method (Moving Average and MACD Line) based on a single, double or triple moving average.

You can color bullish and bearish moods.





Inputs

Calc_Method - Moving Average and MACD Line calculation type: Single Moving Average.

Double Moving Avarage.

Triple Moving Average. FastMA - fast moving average period (FastMA = 12 by default). SlowMA - slow moving average period (SlowMA = 26 by default). SignalMA - signal line period (SignalMA = 9 by default). MA_Period - MA period (MA_Period = 13 by default). MA_Method - MA averaging method. Applied_Price - used price. Shift - shift relative to the price chart.





Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor.

The trading rules state that you should not sell when bars are blue, and you should not buy when they are red. Unpainted bars allow traders to consider their further actions: buy or sell.

For automated trading, the values of any double type indicator buffer are used: 0, 1, 2 or 3. The values must not be equal to EMPTY_VALUE!