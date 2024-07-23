The indicator looks for market sentiment impulses and notifies traders accordingly.

The indicator can notify of a detected impulse via a sound or alert, as well as emails.

You can select the color and display type for bullish and bearish moods.

Mood arrow appears on the current bar and remains intact after the bar is formed provided that the bar forming conditions have not changed.

At least 100 history bars are required for the indicator operation.





Inputs

Period - period of the indicator calculation. Bullish Arrow - bullish arrow type. Bearish Arrow - bearish arrow type. Beep - audio notification type: Alert - alert.

Sound - sound. Send mail - e-mail notification: true - enable.

false - disable.





Use

Detection of an impulse can be a signal to perform appropriate trading activities. The indicator can be applied both to Forex and binary options.

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading as part of an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, it can use double-type indicator buffer values: 0 - sell, 1 - buy. Values should not be equal to zero!





Recommendations

To improve the indicator signal accuracy, it is recommended to use it together with other indicators, support/resistance lines, and intermarket analysis (see the screenshots).