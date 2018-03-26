SA Assistant

SA Assistant is an intuitive tool without complicated settings, designed to facilitate the trading operations in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

SA Assistant is not designed for working in the strategy tester.

Please test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.


The SA Assistant EA is visually divided into 4 blocks:

1. "Information" - displays in real time:

  • trading account balance
  • leverage
  • spread of the instrument the EA is attached to
  • current account profit
  • account equity
  • account margin level


2. "Open Order" serves:

a) to configure the parameters of the opened order:

  • Order price (based on price levels or Fibonacci levels)
  • Stop Loss (in points, by Fibonacci levels, by the ATR indicator)
  • Take Profit (in points, by Fibonacci levels, coefficient of Stop Loss)
  • Order lot (based on Stop Loss and the current balance (the amount for calculation can be adjusted), by the deal number in your trading system (martingale), entering the lot size using the keyboard)

b) to open one of the order types:

  • Buy
  • Sell
  • Buy Limit
  • Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop
  • Sell Stop.

c) to place orders at a "rebound" or a "breakout" of price levels (at candle closes).


3. "MTF Candles" provides information from 3 timeframes higher than the current chart timeframe:

  • direction of the current candle
  • the current value of the ATR indicator
  • distance passed by the current candle
  • percentage ratio of the distance to the ATR value
  • displays the candles of the higher timeframes on the current chart


4. "Order Control" displays information on open orders:

  • order type
  • order lot size
  • Stop Loss value in points
  • Take Profit value in points
  • order profit in points
  • order profit in the deposit currency
  • it is possible to close a single (selected) order, as well as all open orders on the instrument the EA is attached to


Adjustable parameters of the Expert Advisor:

1. General parameters of the EA:
  • Magic - unique magic number of the EA
  • Slippage - the maximum allowable slippage when opening/closing positions
  • Show trading levels - display trade levels on the chart
  • X-axis position of the menu button - coordinate of the panel maximization button along the X axis
  • Y-axis position of the menu button - coordinate of the panel maximization button along the Y axis
  • Position of the panel on the x-axis - coordinate of the panel along the X axis
  • Position of the panel on the y-axis - coordinate of the panel along the Y axis
  • Сolor for the order entry level - color of the levels for opening orders
  • Сolor of Stop Loss level - color of order stop loss level
  • Сolor of Take Profit level - color of order take profit level

2. "Open Order" parameters:

  • Timeframe for the mode "Auto" - working timeframe for the "Auto" mode (the timeframe for trading)
  • Timeframe of ATR for the Stop Loss - timeframe for obtaining the ATR indicator data to calculate stop loss
  • Period of ATR for the Stop Loss - period of the ATR indicator to calculate stop loss
  • Starting lot - starting lot, when selecting the lot calculation mode using the "D" button
  • Multiplier for 1-12 deal - multiplier for the starting lot, depending on the number of the deal in the trading system (1 to 12)

3. "MTF Candles" parameter (repeated for each section line):

  • Timeframe - timeframe for obtaining the ATR indicator data and plotting the MTF Candles indicator (should be higher than the current chart timeframe)
  • ATR period - period of the ATR indicator to display its values in the panel
  • Number of bars to display - the number of candles of the higher timeframe displayed on the chart
  • To display in the background - display the candles of the higher timeframe in the background
  • Display 0 bar - display the 0 bar (current candle) of the higher timeframe
  • Color of the bullish candle - color of ascending (bullish) candles of the higher timeframe
  • Color of the bearish candle - color of descending (bearish) candles of the higher timeframe

More information on features and settings of SA Assistant can be found in the video below.

I hope this product will be useful to you, good luck and high profits!

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Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
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Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
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Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
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Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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SA Assistant Demo
Aleksandr Svetlakov
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SA Assistant is an intuitive tool without complicated settings, designed to facilitate the trading operations in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. SA Assistant is not designed for working in the strategy tester. The demo version works only on the USDCAD pair. Please test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account. The SA Assistant EA is visually divided into 4 blocks: 1. "Information" - displays in real time: trading account balance leverage spread of the instrument the EA is attached
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