Alexis EA

The Alexis EA Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments.

The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses price action base signals not on the current price. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. And if trade went into loss, EA manage it by martingale /grid.

Advantages

  • Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference
  • Minimum Balance requirement; 100k cent / 100k dollar
  • Works on Forex (Currency Pair; GBPJPY)

Live Account Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shahidjalally/seller

Parameters

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Lot

Lot Exponent

Take Profit

Pip Step

Max Allowed Trades

Continue – true/false

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Allow Buy Trades

Allow Sell Trades

Stop Loss Description   = "0 mean no stop loss";

Stop Loss in Account Currency

Start Time in Server Time

End Time in Server Time

End Week in Server Time

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Trade Comments

Magic Number

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Requirements:

Account Type: Any

Recommended Balance for Pro/ECN/Standard Accounts: 100k $

Recommended Balance for Micro/Cent Accounts: 100k cent

Recommended Leverage 1:500

Recommended pair: GBPJPY

Time Frame: M1

VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.

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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Fan Yang
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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