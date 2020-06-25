Trade Expert

The "Trade Expert" Expert Advisor is a professional tool for ride trends on financial instruments.

The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses signals based not on the current price, but on the price of the edges of channel. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. A special code processes the channel for the last several periods to identify the trend direction.

Advantages

  • Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference
  • Works on Forex (Currency Pair; GBPUSD, H1 Time Frame)

Live Account Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shahidjalally/seller

Parameters

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Lot

Balance for 0.01 Lot

Lot Exponent

Take Profit

Pip Step

Max Allowed Trades

Continue – true/false

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Allow Buy Trades  – true/false

Allow Sell Trades  – true/false

Stop Loss Description   = 0 mean no stop loss

Stop Loss in Account Currency

Start Time in Server Time

End Time in Server Time

End Week in Server Time

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Trade Comments

Magic Number

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Requirements:

Account Type: Any

Recommended Balance for Pro/ECN Accounts: 500$

Recommended Balance for Micro/Cent Accounts: 50$

Recommended Leverage 1:500

Recommended pair: GBPUSD

Time Frame: H1

VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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