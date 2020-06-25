Trade Expert
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.50
- Updated: 25 June 2020
- Activations: 5
The "Trade Expert" Expert Advisor is a professional tool for ride trends on financial instruments.
The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses signals based not on the current price, but on the price of the edges of channel. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. A special code processes the channel for the last several periods to identify the trend direction.
Advantages
- Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference
- Works on Forex (Currency Pair; GBPUSD, H1 Time Frame)
Live Account Monitoring
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shahidjalally/seller
Parameters
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Lot
Balance for 0.01 Lot
Lot Exponent
Take Profit
Pip Step
Max Allowed Trades
Continue – true/false
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Allow Buy Trades – true/false
Allow Sell Trades – true/false
Stop Loss Description = 0 mean no stop loss
Stop Loss in Account Currency
Start Time in Server Time
End Time in Server Time
End Week in Server Time
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Trade Comments
Magic Number
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Account Type: Any
Recommended Balance for Pro/ECN Accounts: 500$
Recommended Balance for Micro/Cent Accounts: 50$
Recommended Leverage 1:500
Recommended pair: GBPUSD
Time Frame: H1
VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.