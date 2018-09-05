BSS Scalping EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 29 September 2018
- Activations: 5
EA works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm. Its mean trades average holding time remains in seconds. EA put two stop orders 1 buy stop and 1 sell top at near current price. And these two stop orders frequently keep modifying at predefined timer in seconds at predefined distance from current price. And during news events and sudden high volatility events EA took these orders into trades. And while a stop order becomes a trade after it second stop order deleted and trailing stop function started.
You needs set parameters according to attached video of test result & parameters tab.
- Lot - Lot
- AutoLot - Automatic Lot
- Capital Risk Percent - Capital Risk Percent
- MaxSpread - MaxSpread
- SleepTime - Sleep Minutes on Abnormal Spread
- ProfitTarget - Daily Profit Target Percent
- Delta - max-Distance for Set Pending Orders
- maxDuration - Pending Orders Max Duration in Seconds
- StopLoss - StopLoss in Pipettes
- TrailingStop - TrailingStop in Pipettes
- TrailingStep - TrailingStep in Pipettes
- Trail - Trail in Pipettes
- MAGIC - Magic Number
- Slippage - Slippage
- StartHour - Start Hour In Server Time
- EndHour - End Hour in Server Time
hi,
would like your input on the following: your ea 1.7 gives the error 2018.09.27 10:42:29.850 BSS Scalping EA EURUSD_,H1: Order OP_SELLSTOP #4011803 cannot be modified: Bid-Open=0 points less than SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL=0 points
2018.09.27 21:57:02.385 BSS Scalping EA EURUSD_,H1: Order OP_BUY 4024107 cannot be modified: TakeProfit-Bid=0 points less than SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL=0 points. it is giving the same error on two separate live ecn accounts, on two different brokers. one account is using mql5 vps. lost about $50.00 each, in about two days. on a demo at one of the brokers, it is up $15.00. the error does not show at all in the demo. have not updated any of the accounts to 1.8.
your inputs and time are greatly appreciated!