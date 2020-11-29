Alexis EA MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 29 November 2020
- Activations: 5
The Alexis EA Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments.
The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses price action base signals not on the current price. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. And if trade went into loss, EA manage it by martingale /grid.
Advantages
- Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference
- Minimum Balance requirement; 200k cent / 200k dollar
- Works on Metal (Pair; XAUUSD)
Live Account Monitoring
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shahidjalally/seller
Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Lot
Lot Exponent
Take Profit
Pip Step
Max Allowed Trades
Continue – true/false
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Allow Buy Trades
Allow Sell Trades
Stop Loss Description = "0 mean no stop loss";
Stop Loss in Account Currency
Start Time in Server Time
End Time in Server Time
End Week in Server Time
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Trade Comments
Magic Number
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Requirements:
Account Type: Any
Recommended Balance for Pro/ECN/Standard Accounts: 200k $
Recommended Balance for Micro/Cent Accounts: 200k cent
Recommended Leverage 1:500
Recommended pair: XAUUSD
Time Frame: M1
VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.