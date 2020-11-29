Alexis EA MT5

The Alexis EA Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments.

The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses price action base signals not on the current price. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. And if trade went into loss, EA manage it by martingale /grid.

Advantages

Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference

Minimum Balance requirement; 200k cent / 200k dollar

Works on Metal (Pair; XAUUSD)

Live Account Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shahidjalally/seller

Parameters

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Lot

Lot Exponent

Take Profit

Pip Step

Max Allowed Trades

Continue – true/false

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Allow Buy Trades

Allow Sell Trades

Stop Loss Description = "0 mean no stop loss";

Stop Loss in Account Currency

Start Time in Server Time

End Time in Server Time

End Week in Server Time

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Trade Comments

Magic Number

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+





Requirements:

Account Type: Any

Recommended Balance for Pro/ECN/Standard Accounts: 200k $

Recommended Balance for Micro/Cent Accounts: 200k cent

Recommended Leverage 1:500

Recommended pair: XAUUSD

Time Frame: M1

VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.



