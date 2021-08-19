Peace Of Mind MT5

PEACE OF MIND MT-4/5

Introduction:

It is not only trading robot and not social trading tool. It is highly advanced and fully packed with Technical and Fundamental aspects which could affect our/your forex trading.

Yes our experienced and professional team of expert traders remotely fetching their analysis in real time in it, such like Breaking News which could directly impact to forex market and vice versa.

Add Server Address in MetaTrader 4/5

While you will try to attach EA with graph first time, it will show Alert Message containing our Server Address. You should have to note it temporarily and do following;

i. Click on tools menu -> options -> Expert Tab

ii. Apply check (tick mark) on Allow WebRequest for listed URL:

iii. Type/Past our Server Address in enabled table/field

iv. Close Options window by clicking on ok button

How to Use It:

Download it “Peace Of Mind” EA from MQL5.COM and attach it with any currency pair’s graph and use any time frame. And right click in Market Watch window at any row and click on show all symbols. If your Broker using Symbols Suffix like EURUSD.p in this case .p is suffix, than enter suffix in EA’s properties in respective field. And leave rest parameters at default if you don’t know about them.

Requirements:

i. EA could work with any Broker and any account type.

ii. Minimum required balance;

400$ in Cent Account

40K $ in Standard/ECN Account

iii. Ideal Recommended Balance;

1K $ in Cent Account

100K $ in Standard/ECN Account

iv. Minimum required leverage 1:500

v. Your Broker should support minimum lot / volume size as 0.01

Our Concern:

It is basic and first question raised in minds that why we giving away / distributing this Product/EA free of cost. We need to improve our ratings and valued feedback at MQL5.COM and we wish that if our service/EA approved as beneficial for you, you should have to join our below Telegram Channel.

https://t.me/peace_of_mind2

MT4 VERSION DOWNLOAD LINK:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70917

MT5 VERSION DOWNLOAD LINK:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70919

LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING LINK:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/shahidjalally



