Master Piece EA MT5

The Master Piece EA Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments.

The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way and if trade went into loss, EA manage it by grid.

Advantages

  • Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference
  • Minimum Balance requirement; 10k cent / 10k dollar
  • Works on Forex (Currency Pairs; EURUSD & USDCHF)

Use this set file for forward test and use default parameters for back test.

https://c.mql5.com/31/652/master_piece_ea.set

Live Account Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shahidjalally/seller

Parameters

Lots= 0.01

Continue= true

AllowBuyTrades=true

AllowSellTrades=true

StopLoss_usd=0

TradeStartTime=03:07

TradeStopTime=23:59

TradeStopWeek=11:59

Trade on Thursday=true

Trade on Friday=true

YearStartDate=00

YearEndDate=365

TradeComments=Bismillah

Magic=786


Requirements:

Account Type: Any

Recommended Balance for Pro/ECN/Standard Accounts: 10k $

Recommended Balance for Micro Accounts: 1k $

Recommended Balance for Cent Accounts: 10k cent

Recommended Leverage 1:500

Recommended pairs: EURUSD & USDCHF

Time Frame: M1

VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.



Recommended products
Alpha B3 Renko Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
Xerxes Quantum Vanguard
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Xerxes Quantum Vanguard The Omni-Asset Hybrid Daily Action System (Trend + Mean Reversion | Multi-Asset ATR Logic | Quantum Dashboard)  Conquer Every Market Condition Xerxes Quantum Vanguard is not a single-strategy robot. It is a dual-core Hybrid Trading System- engineered for the active trader who demands daily market action. By seamlessly combining Trend Breakout- and Mean Reversion- algorithms, Xerxes adapts to whatever the market throws at it. Built from the ground up to support multiple
MFX Trend Following
Mr Sarawoot Chaiwong
Experts
MFX Trend Following MFX Trend Following is an Expert Advisor (EA) that employs a trend-following trading strategy. This strategy is based on a custom technique developed personally by the creator. Regardless of the timeframe it is run on, the results remain consistent. The strategy identifies trends on larger timeframes and pinpoints entry points on smaller timeframes. Additionally, it incorporates a martingale system for managing and adjusting orders. *** Myfxbook & Preset Please Inbox ***
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Gino Renko EA
Stephane, Andr Valette
Experts
Here is an EA based on the Renko indicator, it can be used with currencies, commodities, and forex. Just associate it with the corresponding graph. The indicator used for the EA is available here, but it is not necessary for its operation, they are 2 independent products: https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/87852?source=Site +Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3agino+renko Personally I don't like renko like EA, and I haven't done any tests to find out which configuration is the best. Th
Smart Harvest XAU
Endra Setiyanto
Experts
SMART HARVEST XAU: The Advanced Retracement Stop Grid SMART HARVEST XAU is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered to capitalize on market retracements and price corrections. Unlike traditional, high-risk Averaging or Martingale systems that blindly open market orders against strong trends, this EA employs a highly sophisticated Smart Trailing Pending Grid strategy. By utilizing dynamic Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders that intelligently trail the current market price, the EA
Arohan Grid EURUSD
Homesh Nasre
Experts
Arohan Grid EURUSD is a specialized Expert Advisor designed for automated grid trading on the EURUSD currency pair. This EA is built for stability and precision, allowing traders to customize parameters to match their risk management profile and broker conditions. Recommended Technical Requirements To ensure the EA operates as intended, please adhere to the following setup specifications: Currency Pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Leverage: 1:500 Account Type: ECN or Standard account with low spreads (
Auto Channel Trader
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
Experts
The Auto Channel Trader creates a channel by plotting a line along the high points and low points of the chart, the EA then makes long trades near the bottom of the channel and short trades near the top of the channel. The channel is created by finding high points for the top line and low points for the bottom line, these points are shown with arrows. A line of best fit is then plotted through these points and extended until the end of the chart.  The length of the channel is determined by the M
Ozymandias EA
Jaime Furlan De Paula
Experts
Algotrading EA is based on trend logic and price formation using weighted linear averages LWMA. The calculation is influenced by the most recent prices, which hold greater weight in the average calculation. This average is calculated by taking each of the closing prices in a certain period of time and multiplying them by a predetermined weight coefficient. Once the position of the time periods is considered, they are summed and divided by the sum of the number of time periods. Signals It consis
Opal MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
This is the official version of Opal EA, a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. Be aware of cracked versions/unofficial copies that either work only on demo accounts or are sold at suspiciously low prices. These reportedly lead to rapid account losses.   Opal also takes into account the study of psychol
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Cheap and good
Reza Rahmad
Experts
First Buyer 1000$ Next Buyer Will Be 2000$ and will be higher EXPERT ADVISOR: SMART CHEAP AND GOOD 2026   Turn $5 into $65,000 - The Ultimate Low-Cost, High-Return Trading Bot! This is a budget-friendly Expert Advisor, but do not let the low price fool you. If an inexpensive application has the power to turn a mere $5 into $65,000, you are incredibly lucky to have your hands on this system. WHY YOU NEED THIS EXPERT ADVISOR TODAY: 1. Massive ROI Potential from Micro Accounts   You do not need hu
SMC Strategy EA
Lim Kang Ming
Experts
NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging!!! Backtest on real ticks, 99.9% modeling quality. Engineered specifically to pass Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, The5ers, etc.). FTMO SMC Pro is built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action logic. It strictly avoids dangerous methods like Martingale or Grid. Instead, it focuses on high Risk-to-Reward (1:2.5+) setups by identifying Fair Value Gaps (FVG) aligned with the dominant trend. Key Features: Prop Firm Safe: Built-in "Hard Stop" for Daily Max Los
Trader Code EA infinity profit MT5
Mr Sarut Panjan
Experts
Trader Code Expert MT5 is a fully automatic EA design for the     EURUSDm  currency with TF = M1 pair. Every orders are covered by        StopLoss  and       TakeProfit . This EA has no martingale, smart recovery, grid trading or averaging in this algorithm. This EA is can start with small balance (   more then 45 usd ). This EA should be set   lots 0.01 per 45 usd balance   This EA can set lot multipy step 1.0-2.5 (Defult is 1.0) This EA can set limit of lots between 1-infinity This EA can be s
Qilin Imperial Grid Gold Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
QILIN IMPERIAL-GRID GOLD MECH  H1 SuperTrend Smart Grid with Crash Protection Qilin Imperial-Grid Gold Mech  is an advanced trend-following Smart Grid Expert Advisor. Inspired by the "Qilin" (Kirin), the ancient mythical creature that brings immense wealth and divine protection, this EA is designed to safely accumulate profit while avoiding catastrophic market crashes. While traditional grid systems are extremely dangerous and often blow accounts when the market trends strongly against them,
Meta Quant Grid Master
Savaliya Raj
Experts
Meta Quant Grid Master Telegram:  t.me/rajjthealgotrader   Meta Quant Grid Master is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed to intelligently navigate market cycles using adaptive position management and precision-based execution. Built for traders who demand consistency, control, and performance , this EA combines structured trade sequencing with advanced risk management to deliver optimized results across varying market conditions. Core Concept (Smart but Protected) The sys
TSageHuz Gold
Nguyen Trung Khiem
Experts
Important Note: “This EA is designed for Gold as our testing focused primarily on Gold. You may use it on other forex symbols, but you will need to find suitable settings for them. It may not work effectively on indices or other commodities.” No Expert Advisor (EA) can guarantee consistent long-term profits. However, "tSageHuz v10 - Scalper Trading EA for Gold" has been rigorously backtested from January 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024, showing consistent profitability. Starting with a $100 balance
ICT Sentinel
Allan Njuguna Kimani
Experts
ICT Sentinel — Institutional Smart Money Expert Advisor Fully automated multi-symbol EA based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, BOS and CHoCH, and trades only when several signals align. Advantages Trades a whole symbol basket from one chart Risk-based position sizing (% of balance, not fixed lots) Automatic break-even, partial close, ATR trailing stop, profit-lock ladder Daily loss limit, consecutive-loss lockout, equity protection Session a
Algometrix Nebula
Samuele Contu
Experts
Algometrix Nebula is a cutting-edge trading system engineered for the era of Artificial Intelligence. While traditional systems rely on static rules, Nebula utilizes a neural model trained on vast historical datasets , capable of processing real-time market data to anticipate Gold ( XAUUSD ) price movements with superior computational precision. The core of Nebula is not just prediction, but adaptability: the system recognizes shifting market regimes, distinguishing between accumulation phases a
Inferno Storm AI V225 Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid (MT5) [Subtitle: Generative AI Quant | Universal LLM Bridge | Tri-State Execution] Introduction Welcome to the next evolution of algorithmic trading. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid bridges the gap between strict mathematical quantitative analysis and the adaptive reasoning of Generative Artificial Intelligence. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely solely on static historical logic, Inferno Storm possesses a dynamic "Neural Bridge." It allows you to plug the
BestEA100
Anwar Bin Muawiyah Bin Hamouda Al-darwish
Experts
Key Features of This Selling EA: Technical Indicators : Uses Moving Average (SMA) to determine trend direction Uses RSI to identify overbought conditions Sell Conditions : Price is below the Moving Average (downtrend) RSI is above the specified level (overbought condition) Risk Management : Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit Fixed lot size (can be modified to use risk percentage) Order Management : Only one position at a time Proper error handling Customization Options : Adjustable parameter
Trend Candle CatcherManager
Manvinder Saini
Experts
CandleStrike Manager is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. After the trader activates Buy Wait or Sell Wait, the EA waits for the next confirmed bullish or bearish candle before opening a position. The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on the trader’s selected risk percentage, places the stop loss beyond the signal candle, and sets the take-profit target using a customizable risk-to-reward ratio. When the trade reaches 1R, it moves the stop loss to the entry price to
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.21 (24)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Gold Queen
Souvik Sarkar
Experts
Gold Queen is an automated trading system designed to identify potential trading opportunities based on trend direction and price action. It uses technical indicators to assess market conditions and systematically manage entries and exits, Gold Queen is intended for traders who prefer an automated solution that follows predefined rules. Please note that the performance of any trading system can vary depending on market conditions, and past performance in testing environments does not indicate
ActionPriceGOld
Victor Hugo Gutierrez Burgos
Experts
What is?  is the evolution of a tested and optimized trading system, validated through real backtests on XAUUSD historical data. This version is built for traders who prioritize CAPITAL PROTECTION over profit maximization, delivering a solid, stable, and transparent automated trading experience. Key Features      5-Level Confluence Semaphore: only enters a trade when 5 simultaneous conditions are met (trend, EMA, MACD, RSI and price structure), ensuring only the highest-probability trades ar
Alpha Striker Smc King MT5
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
Alpha Striker SMC KING is unique Expert Advisor that continues the Alpha Striker series of  expert advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The Alpha Striker SMC KING is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs recommended EURUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 2022-2024 period. No dangerous methods of money management used,
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Ismail
Indicators
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator (MetaTrader 5)   Product Description  4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader5 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.    Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.    Equipped with a unique tra
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.43 (7)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.89 (36)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (31)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.48 (143)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (8)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.54 (26)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.09 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.8 (25)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 16th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.45 (135)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (508)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
More from author
BSS Scalping EA
Shahid Rasool
2.87 (15)
Experts
BSS SCALPING EA FOR MT4 EA works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm. Its mean trades average holding time remains in seconds. EA put two stop orders 1 buy stop and 1 sell top at near current price. And these two stop orders frequently keep modifying at predefined timer in seconds at predefined distance from current price. And during news events and sudden high volatility events EA took these orders into trades. And while a stop order becomes a trade after it second stop order de
Neelo Scalper
Shahid Rasool
Experts
Neelo Scalper EA   Neelo Scalper EA FOR MT4 EA works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm. Its mean trades average holding time remains in seconds. EA put two stop orders 1 buy stop and 1 sell top and two limit orders 1 buy limit and 1 sell limit at near current price. And these 4 pending orders frequently keep modifying at predefined timer in seconds at predefined distance from current price. And during news events and sudden high volatility events EA took these orders into trade
Grid Expert
Shahid Rasool
5 (2)
Experts
The  Grid Expert  Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments. The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses signals based not on the current price, but on the price of the edges of channel. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. A special code processes the channel for the last several periods to identify the trend direction. Advantages Automatic trading mode, no n
Trade Expert
Shahid Rasool
Experts
The " Trade Expert"  Expert Advisor is a professional tool for ride trends on financial instruments. The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses signals based not on the current price, but on the price of the edges of channel. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. A special code processes the channel for the last several periods to identify the trend direction. Advantages Automatic trading mode, no need manual
Alexis EA
Shahid Rasool
Experts
The  Alexis EA  Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments. The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses price action base signals not on the current price. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. And if trade went into loss, EA manage it by martingale /grid. Advantages Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference Minimum Balance requirement; 100k cent / 100k
Bonus Hedging EA MT4
Shahid Rasool
Experts
MT4 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53225 MT5 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53226   Special Offer; If you bought both platform products in same day and date, we will give you 40% money back. Run both terminals on same VPS (Virtual Private Server)   Lot size calculation formula = (Bonus/2) / (Spread/50) / 100   Detail Explanation   If you have 1000USD deposit in each account for bonus hedging and your broker offered you 10% deposit bonus, in this case y
Peace Of Mind MT4
Shahid Rasool
Experts
PEACE OF MIND MT-4/5 Introduction: It is not only trading robot and not social trading tool. It is highly advanced and fully packed with Technical and Fundamental aspects which could affect our/your forex trading. Yes our experienced and professional team of expert traders remotely fetching their analysis in real time in it, such like Breaking News which could directly impact to forex market and vice versa. Add Server Address in MetaTrader 4/5 While you will try to attach EA with graph first tim
Master Piece EA
Shahid Rasool
Experts
The  Master Piece EA  Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments. The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way and if trade went into loss, EA manage it by grid. Advantages Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference Minimum Balance requirement; 10k cent / 10k dollar Works on Forex (Currency Pairs; EURUSD & USDCHF) Use this set file for forward test and use default parameters for back test. https://c.mql5.com/31/652/master_piece_e
Bonus Hedging EA MT5
Shahid Rasool
Experts
MT4 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53225 MT5 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53226 Special Offer; If you bought both platform products in same day and date, we will give you 40% money back. Run both terminals on same VPS (Virtual Private Server)   Lot size calculation formula = (Bonus/2) / (Spread/50) / 100   Detail Explanation   If you have 1000USD deposit in each account for bonus hedging and your broker offered you 10% deposit bonus, in this case
Alexis EA MT5
Shahid Rasool
Experts
The  Alexis EA  Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments. The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses price action base signals not on the current price. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. And if trade went into loss, EA manage it by martingale /grid. Advantages Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference Minimum Balance requirement; 200k cent / 200k
Currency Grabber
Shahid Rasool
Experts
The  Currency Grabber  Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trend trading on financial instruments. The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses price action base signals not on the current price. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. And if trade went into loss, EA manage. Advantages Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference Minimum Balance requirement; 500 cent / 500 dollar Works on almost all f
Peace Of Mind MT5
Shahid Rasool
Experts
PEACE OF MIND MT-4/5 Introduction: It is not only trading robot and not social trading tool. It is highly advanced and fully packed with Technical and Fundamental aspects which could affect our/your forex trading. Yes our experienced and professional team of expert traders remotely fetching their analysis in real time in it, such like Breaking News which could directly impact to forex market and vice versa. Add Server Address in MetaTrader 4/5 While you will try to attach EA with graph first ti
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review