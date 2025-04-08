Master Piece EA MT5

The Master Piece EA Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments.

The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way and if trade went into loss, EA manage it by grid.

Advantages

Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference

Minimum Balance requirement; 10k cent / 10k dollar

Works on Forex (Currency Pairs; EURUSD & USDCHF)

Use this set file for forward test and use default parameters for back test. https://c.mql5.com/31/652/master_piece_ea.set

Live Account Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shahidjalally/seller

Parameters

Lots= 0.01

Continue= true

AllowBuyTrades=true

AllowSellTrades=true

StopLoss_usd=0

TradeStartTime=03:07

TradeStopTime=23:59

TradeStopWeek=11:59

Trade on Thursday=true

Trade on Friday=true

YearStartDate=00

YearEndDate=365

TradeComments=Bismillah

Magic=786





Requirements:

Account Type: Any

Recommended Balance for Pro/ECN/Standard Accounts: 10k $

Recommended Balance for Micro Accounts: 1k $

Recommended Balance for Cent Accounts: 10k cent

Recommended Leverage 1:500

Recommended pairs: EURUSD & USDCHF

Time Frame: M1

VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.







