Master Piece EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 22 September 2021
- Activations: 5
The Master Piece EA Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments.
The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way and if trade went into loss, EA manage it by grid.
Advantages
- Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference
- Minimum Balance requirement; 10k cent / 10k dollar
- Works on Forex (Currency Pairs; EURUSD & USDCHF)
Use this set file for forward test and use default parameters for back test.
https://c.mql5.com/31/652/master_piece_ea.set
Live Account Monitoring
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shahidjalally/seller
Parameters
Lots= 0.01
Continue= true
AllowBuyTrades=true
AllowSellTrades=true
StopLoss_usd=0
TradeStartTime=03:07
TradeStopTime=23:59
TradeStopWeek=11:59
Trade on Thursday=true
Trade on Friday=true
YearStartDate=00
YearEndDate=365
TradeComments=Bismillah
Magic=786
Requirements:
Account Type: Any
Recommended Balance for Pro/ECN/Standard Accounts: 10k $
Recommended Balance for Micro Accounts: 1k $
Recommended Balance for Cent Accounts: 10k cent
Recommended Leverage 1:500
Recommended pairs: EURUSD & USDCHF
Time Frame: M1
VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.