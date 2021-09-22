Master Piece EA

The Master Piece EA Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments.

The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way and if trade went into loss, EA manage it by grid.

Advantages

  • Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference
  • Minimum Balance requirement; 10k cent / 10k dollar
  • Works on Forex (Currency Pairs; EURUSD & USDCHF)

Use this set file for forward test and use default parameters for back test.

https://c.mql5.com/31/652/master_piece_ea.set


Live Account Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shahidjalally/seller

Parameters

Lots= 0.01

Continue= true

AllowBuyTrades=true

AllowSellTrades=true

StopLoss_usd=0

TradeStartTime=03:07

TradeStopTime=23:59

TradeStopWeek=11:59

Trade on Thursday=true

Trade on Friday=true

YearStartDate=00

YearEndDate=365

TradeComments=Bismillah

Magic=786


Requirements:

Account Type: Any

Recommended Balance for Pro/ECN/Standard Accounts: 10k $

Recommended Balance for Micro Accounts: 1k $

Recommended Balance for Cent Accounts: 10k cent

Recommended Leverage 1:500

Recommended pairs: EURUSD & USDCHF

Time Frame: M1

VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.


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Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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BSS Scalping EA
Shahid Rasool
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BSS SCALPING EA FOR MT4 EA works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm. Its mean trades average holding time remains in seconds. EA put two stop orders 1 buy stop and 1 sell top at near current price. And these two stop orders frequently keep modifying at predefined timer in seconds at predefined distance from current price. And during news events and sudden high volatility events EA took these orders into trades. And while a stop order becomes a trade after it second stop order de
Neelo Scalper
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Neelo Scalper EA   Neelo Scalper EA FOR MT4 EA works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm. Its mean trades average holding time remains in seconds. EA put two stop orders 1 buy stop and 1 sell top and two limit orders 1 buy limit and 1 sell limit at near current price. And these 4 pending orders frequently keep modifying at predefined timer in seconds at predefined distance from current price. And during news events and sudden high volatility events EA took these orders into trade
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The  Grid Expert  Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments. The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses signals based not on the current price, but on the price of the edges of channel. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. A special code processes the channel for the last several periods to identify the trend direction. Advantages Automatic trading mode, no n
Trade Expert
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Alexis EA
Shahid Rasool
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The  Alexis EA  Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments. The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses price action base signals not on the current price. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. And if trade went into loss, EA manage it by martingale /grid. Advantages Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference Minimum Balance requirement; 100k cent / 100k
Bonus Hedging EA MT4
Shahid Rasool
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MT4 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53225 MT5 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53226   Special Offer; If you bought both platform products in same day and date, we will give you 40% money back. Run both terminals on same VPS (Virtual Private Server)   Lot size calculation formula = (Bonus/2) / (Spread/50) / 100   Detail Explanation   If you have 1000USD deposit in each account for bonus hedging and your broker offered you 10% deposit bonus, in this case y
Peace Of Mind MT4
Shahid Rasool
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PEACE OF MIND MT-4/5 Introduction: It is not only trading robot and not social trading tool. It is highly advanced and fully packed with Technical and Fundamental aspects which could affect our/your forex trading. Yes our experienced and professional team of expert traders remotely fetching their analysis in real time in it, such like Breaking News which could directly impact to forex market and vice versa. Add Server Address in MetaTrader 4/5 While you will try to attach EA with graph first tim
Bonus Hedging EA MT5
Shahid Rasool
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MT4 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53225 MT5 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53226 Special Offer; If you bought both platform products in same day and date, we will give you 40% money back. Run both terminals on same VPS (Virtual Private Server)   Lot size calculation formula = (Bonus/2) / (Spread/50) / 100   Detail Explanation   If you have 1000USD deposit in each account for bonus hedging and your broker offered you 10% deposit bonus, in this case
Alexis EA MT5
Shahid Rasool
Experts
The  Alexis EA  Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments. The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses price action base signals not on the current price. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. And if trade went into loss, EA manage it by martingale /grid. Advantages Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference Minimum Balance requirement; 200k cent / 200k
Currency Grabber
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The  Currency Grabber  Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trend trading on financial instruments. The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses price action base signals not on the current price. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. And if trade went into loss, EA manage. Advantages Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference Minimum Balance requirement; 500 cent / 500 dollar Works on almost all f
Peace Of Mind MT5
Shahid Rasool
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PEACE OF MIND MT-4/5 Introduction: It is not only trading robot and not social trading tool. It is highly advanced and fully packed with Technical and Fundamental aspects which could affect our/your forex trading. Yes our experienced and professional team of expert traders remotely fetching their analysis in real time in it, such like Breaking News which could directly impact to forex market and vice versa. Add Server Address in MetaTrader 4/5 While you will try to attach EA with graph first ti
Master Piece EA MT5
Shahid Rasool
Experts
The  Master Piece EA  Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments. The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way and if trade went into loss, EA manage it by grid. Advantages Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference Minimum Balance requirement; 10k cent / 10k dollar Works on Forex (Currency Pairs; EURUSD & USDCHF) Use this set file for forward test and use default parameters for back test. https://c.mql5.com/31/652/master_piece_e
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