Jast Martingale

TrioMA Roman Gergert Experts

Usual martingale grid. The decision-making logic is based on 3 lines of the Moving Average indicator. In the settings, the period of only the first line is set, the periods of the remaining two are calculated based on the first (the period of the second line = the period of the first line multiplied by 2, the period of the third line = the period of the first line multiplied by four and + the period of the first line) Buy signal: The first line is directed upwards and is above the second and t