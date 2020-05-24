Jast Martingale

4.5

The mechanism is exactly the same as the free version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/50090 with the exception of a huge number of additional support settings that will help you curb the martingale system. Unlike the free version, this adviser will not let you merge the entire deposit at once, and indeed with the right settings it will not work out). You can start even with $ 100.

There is a feature of testing Jast Martingale, in MT4 on data provided by the terminal, tick data is processed with an error, therefore testing in the MT4 strategy tester will not give you a real picture, I recommend using third-party tick data or testing on a demo account.

Currency pairs - any with high volatility, m1 timeframe, decimal places - 5.

Demonstration of a live account is running this EA here

Telegram channel

Settings:

A more detailed and relevant description of the settings here

  • Lots - lot of the order (if the parameter LarryWilliamsMethod = true, then this parameter is ignored)
  • LarryWilliamsMethod - use the money management method (if = true, then the value of the Lots parameter is ignored)
  • Lwrisk - percentage of risk, recommended from 5% to 20%
  • Lwpart - part of the deposit for which the lot will be calculated
  • Only_BUY - the ability to open deals only on a Buy signal (In this case, hedging will work)
  • Only_SELL - the ability to open deals only on Sell signal (In this case, hedging will work)
  • maxStartLots - maximum allowed lot of the first order of the series
  • maxLots - maximum allowed lot of the order
  • maxOrders - maximum number of orders in a series
  • TakeProfit - take profit in points
  • StopLoss - stop loss in points (if value = 0 then stop loss will not be set)
  • VirtualTP - Expert Advisor sets virtual take profit
  • Multiplier - Martingale multiplier
  • Step - step of placing the next order
  • MultiplierStep - Step parameter multiplier
  • Slippage - Slippage
  • Spread - the spread at which the EA will work
  • Magic - magic number
  • Comment - comment for orders
  • StartHour - bidding start time
  • EndHour - end time
  • speedOpen - Rate of price change for opening an order
  • powerOfMovement - price difference for the last countTickTrend ticks for opening an order
  • countTickForSpeed - the number of ticks to determine the rate of price change
  • countTickForPower - the number of ticks to determine the strength of the price direction
  • Lock - enables locking
  • Order No - the number of orders in the series at which locking starts to work (values ​​1 and 2 are identical)
  • MultiplierLockLots - multiplier of the first position lot for protective orders
  • MultiplierTP - take profit multiplier of protective orders
  • Enable_Save_Deposit - if this parameter = true and the Drawdown_In_The_Currency and Drawdown_In_The_Percent parameters are zero, the security logic is enabled
  • Drawdown_In_The_Percent - fixing losses during drawdown as a percentage of the deposit
  • Drawdown_In_The_Currency - fixing losses during drawdown in units of currency from the deposit
  • DepositProfitStop - the amount you are striving for
  • DepositLoseStop - the amount that you do not want to lose in any way
  • StopTrading - true, the EA stops when reaching Drawdown_In_The_Percent or Drawdown_In_The_Currency
  • EveryDayCloseOrders - closes orders every day at the specified time (CloseHour - hour, CloseMinute - minutes)
  • FridayTradeOff - true stops trading on Friday, false all parameters in the FridayOff section will become inactive
  • HourEndFriday - time to stop trading on Friday
  • CloseAllOrdersInFriday - if true and FridayTradeOff = true, then all open orders will close at the set time on Friday, if false, and FridayTradeOff = true, then a new series of orders will not open
  • MondayTradeOn - starts trading on Monday at the specified time (HourStartMonday - start time of trading on Monday)
  • On_News_Filter - enable news filter
  • BeforeNewsStop - time in minutes before the news release
  • AfterNewsStop - time in minutes after the news release


Reviews 2
TODA Green.Shopping
23
TODA Green.Shopping 2022.04.20 15:14 
 

Very good EA. Great on real accounts.

Quang Huy Nguyen
203
Quang Huy Nguyen 2020.07.03 09:30 
 

Good EA. Seem to have problems with performance, EA causing hang MT4. The author should active feedback. Hard to contact with you

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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Experts
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Quantum Nexus MT4
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Experts
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Neuralis Cortoid Gold
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Experts
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Experts
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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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It is based on Surfing strategy. USES MARTINGALE. The EA catches the moments when the previous candle crosses the moving average indicator and eliminates the false breakouts using the RSI+MA indicator, and at the same time analyzes the trend direction. The EA trades pending orders, which also allows to avoid false movements. If the pending order was not triggered and the chart reversed, then the EA deletes the pending order. If the pending order was not triggered and the chart reversed, then the
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Usual martingale grid. The decision-making logic is based on 3 lines of the Moving Average indicator. In the settings, the period of only the first line is set, the periods of the remaining two are calculated based on the first (the period of the second line = the period of the first line multiplied by 2, the period of the third line = the period of the first line multiplied by four and + the period of the first line) Buy signal: The first line is directed upwards and is above the second and t
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It is based on Surfing strategy. DOES NOT USE MARTINGALE. The EA catches the moments when the previous candle crosses the moving average indicator and eliminates the false breakouts using the RSI+MA indicator, and at the same time analyzes the trend direction. The EA trades pending orders, which also allows to avoid false movements. If the pending order was not triggered and the chart reversed, then the EA deletes the pending order. Also, according to the strategy, the EA uses the Trailing Stop,
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GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
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This Expert Advisor is built on the Forex Glaz indicator, it is a very powerful indicator, but it does not require any settings. The EA trades on breakout or rebound from levels and only with pending orders. megaglaz practically does not need to be configured, there are 6 switches in the settings, which in a certain combination (for each instrument in different ways) can improve the result, but will not worsen it in any way. It is almost impossible to optimize Mega Glaz in the strategy tester (
MarSe MT5
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This Expert Advisor uses additional filters to determine the trend. It protects orders with the help of locking. The robot uses martingale. This EA use pending orders. Sooner or later martingale can lose the deposit, it is recommended to control the trading of the EA while analyzing the market. The EA trades on any symbol. The minimum recommended deposit is $1000 (it is better to start with a cent account). The EA works on M1 timeframe. Telegram channel Settings:  https://drive.google.com/file/
Surfing MT5
Roman Gergert
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It is based on Surfing strategy. DOES NOT USE MARTINGALE. The EA catches the moments when the previous candle crosses the moving average indicator and eliminates the false breakouts using the RSI+MA indicator, and at the same time analyzes the trend direction. The EA trades pending orders, which also allows to avoid false movements. If the pending order was not triggered and the chart reversed, then the EA deletes the pending order. Also, according to the strategy, the EA uses the Trailing Stop,
GRV Grid MT5
Roman Gergert
Experts
GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
Jast Martingale MT5
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The mechanism is exactly the same as the free version  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/50090  with the exception of a huge number of additional support settings that will help you curb the martingale system. Unlike the free version, this adviser will not let you merge the entire deposit at once, and indeed with the right settings it will not work out). You can start even with $ 100. There is a feature of testing Jast Martingale, in MT5 tick data are processed with an error on the data pr
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TODA Green.Shopping
23
TODA Green.Shopping 2022.04.20 15:14 
 

Very good EA. Great on real accounts.

Quang Huy Nguyen
203
Quang Huy Nguyen 2020.07.03 09:30 
 

Good EA. Seem to have problems with performance, EA causing hang MT4. The author should active feedback. Hard to contact with you

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