Usual martingale grid. The decision-making logic is based on 3 lines of the Moving Average indicator. In the settings, the period of only the first line is set, the periods of the remaining two are calculated based on the first (the period of the second line = the period of the first line multiplied by 2, the period of the third line = the period of the first line multiplied by four and + the period of the first line)





Buy signal:

The first line is directed upwards and is above the second and third The second line is directed upwards and crosses the third line from the bottom up The third line is directed upward

Sell ​​signal:

The first line is directed downward and is below the second and third The second line is directed downwards and crosses the third line from top to bottom. The third line is directed upward

The default settings are suitable for trading on the EUR\USD pair, m1 timeframe, minimum recommended deposit = $1000 (or 1000 cents = $10).





Because the EA uses martingale and grid, it is necessary to periodically monitor the trade and, if necessary, intervene in its course (topping up the deposit, etc.).





I highly recommend starting and training with a cent deposit!





Settings:

Lots - order lot

- order lot MaxLots - maximum lot for martingale

- maximum lot for martingale TakeProfit - TakeProfit in points

- TakeProfit in points Multiplier - Martingale multiplier (by how much to multiply the next order)

- Martingale multiplier (by how much to multiply the next order) Step - step in points (after how many points to place the next Martingale order)

- step in points (after how many points to place the next Martingale order) MultiplierStep - step multiplier (by how much to multiply the next step)

- step multiplier (by how much to multiply the next step) Slippage - slippage in points

- slippage in points Spred - the maximum spread at which the EA will open orders

- the maximum spread at which the EA will open orders Magic - magic number (when trading from the same account on different currency pairs, this parameter should be changed, i.e. it is different for each currency pair)

- magic number (when trading from the same account on different currency pairs, this parameter should be changed, i.e. it is different for each currency pair) Comment - order comment

- order comment Method_MA - moving average indicator method

- moving average indicator method Period_MA - moving average indicator period

- moving average indicator period RSIPeriod - RSI indicator period

Values ​​with points are set for 4 characters, if you have 5 characters, the adviser will automatically translate all values.



