MarSeFREE
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 1 November 2020
It is based on Surfing strategy. USES MARTINGALE. The EA catches the moments when the previous candle crosses the moving average indicator and eliminates the false breakouts using the RSI+MA indicator, and at the same time analyzes the trend direction. The EA trades pending orders, which also allows to avoid false movements. If the pending order was not triggered and the chart reversed, then the EA deletes the pending order. If the pending order was not triggered and the chart reversed, then the MARTINGALE comes into play. Due to the fact that sooner or later the Martingale can lose the deposit, it is recommended to control the trading of the EA by analyzing the market. The EA also implements Money management based on the Larry Williams method (LarryWilliamsMethod).
The EA trades on any symbol. Minimum recommended deposit is $100 (it is better to use a cent account). Uses M1 timeframe. Due to the fact that the EA performs the analysis on closed bars, the testing results by opening prices are the same as the testing by all ticks.Telegram channel
Expert Advisor Settings
- Period_MA1 - period of the moving average1 indicator
- Lots - order lot
- StopStep - distance from High (Low) of the previous bar in points for placing a pending order
- TakeProfit - take Profit in points
- Multiplier- Martingale multiplier (value to multiply the next order)
- Step - step in points (the number of points to place the next Martingale order)
- Percent - percentage of the deposit, at which the EA will close all open orders and continue to trade.
- Shift_MA - shift of the moving average used for trend detection, i.e. the number of bars to analyze the trend
- MA_Method - method for the moving average1 and moving average2 indicators (recommended to use 0 – Simple or 1 - Exponential)
- TF_MA - timeframe of the moving average used for trend detection (timeframe to analyze the trend)
- Period_MA_Long - period of the moving average used for trend detection
- Slippage - slippage in points
- Magic - magic number (when trading different currency pairs on one account, this parameter should be changed, i.e. unique for each currency pair)
- StartHour1 - trading start time
- EndHour1 - trading end time
- RSIPeriod - period of the RSI indicator
- MA - period of moving average for the RSI indicator
- LarryWilliamsMethod - use Larry Williams money management method (false/true)
- LWrisk - risk percentage, recommended 5-20%
- LWpart - part of the deposit in percentage to be used by the EA
The values with points are specified for 4-digits, if you have 5-digits, the EA automatically recalculates all the values.
Timeframe 5 min good.