It is based on Surfing strategy. USES MARTINGALE. The EA catches the moments when the previous candle crosses the moving average indicator and eliminates the false breakouts using the RSI+MA indicator, and at the same time analyzes the trend direction. The EA trades pending orders, which also allows to avoid false movements. If the pending order was not triggered and the chart reversed, then the EA deletes the pending order. If the pending order was not triggered and the chart reversed, then the MARTINGALE comes into play. Due to the fact that sooner or later the Martingale can lose the deposit, it is recommended to control the trading of the EA by analyzing the market. The EA also implements Money management based on the Larry Williams method (LarryWilliamsMethod).

The EA trades on any symbol. Minimum recommended deposit is $100 (it is better to use a cent account). Uses M1 timeframe. Due to the fact that the EA performs the analysis on closed bars, the testing results by opening prices are the same as the testing by all ticks.





Expert Advisor Settings

Period_MA1 - period of the moving average1 indicator

- period of the moving average1 indicator Lots - order lot

order lot StopStep - distance from High (Low) of the previous bar in points for placing a pending order

- distance from High (Low) of the previous bar in points for placing a pending order TakeProfit - take Profit in points

take Profit in points Multiplier- Martingale multiplier (value to multiply the next order)

Martingale multiplier (value to multiply the next order) Step - step in points (the number of points to place the next Martingale order)

step in points (the number of points to place the next Martingale order) Percent - percentage of the deposit, at which the EA will close all open orders and continue to trade.



- percentage of the deposit, at which the EA will close all open orders and continue to trade. Shift_MA - shift of the moving average used for trend detection, i.e. the number of bars to analyze the trend

- shift of the moving average used for trend detection, i.e. the number of bars to analyze the trend MA_Method - method for the moving average1 and moving average2 indicators (recommended to use 0 – Simple or 1 - Exponential)

- method for the moving average1 and moving average2 indicators (recommended to use 0 – Simple or 1 - Exponential) TF_MA - timeframe of the moving average used for trend detection (timeframe to analyze the trend)

- timeframe of the moving average used for trend detection (timeframe to analyze the trend) Period_MA_Long - period of the moving average used for trend detection

- period of the moving average used for trend detection Slippage - slippage in points

- slippage in points Magic - magic number (when trading different currency pairs on one account, this parameter should be changed, i.e. unique for each currency pair)

magic number (when trading different currency pairs on one account, this parameter should be changed, i.e. unique for each currency pair) StartHour1 - trading start time

- trading start time EndHour1 - trading end time

trading end time RSIPeriod - period of the RSI indicator

- period of the RSI indicator MA - period of moving average for the RSI indicator

- period of moving average for the RSI indicator LarryWilliamsMethod - use Larry Williams money management method (false/true)

- use Larry Williams money management method (false/true) LWrisk - risk percentage, recommended 5-20%

- risk percentage, recommended 5-20% LWpart - part of the deposit in percentage to be used by the EA

The values with points are specified for 4-digits, if you have 5-digits, the EA automatically recalculates all the values.