This Expert Advisor uses additional filters to determine the trend. It protects orders with the help of locking. The robot uses martingale. This EA use pending orders. Sooner or later martingale can lose the deposit, it is recommended to control the trading of the EA while analyzing the market.

The EA trades on any symbol. The minimum recommended deposit is $1000 (it is better to start with a cent account). The EA works on M1 timeframe.





Settings: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17I8Tmf0ayZoglndGEGFuFo6qz1XVXoMX/view?usp=sharing

