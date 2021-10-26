Mega Glaz

This Expert Advisor is built on the Forex Glaz indicator, it is a very powerful indicator, but it does not require any settings. The EA trades on breakout or rebound from levels and only with pending orders. megaglaz practically does not need to be configured, there are 6 switches in the settings, which in a certain combination (for each instrument in different ways) can improve the result, but will not worsen it in any way. It is almost impossible to optimize Mega Glaz in the strategy tester (due to the very low speed of operation in the strategy tester, this is due to the indicator that is sewn into it), and this is not necessary, it is enough to run it once at any interval to make sure that it does not need optimization.

The minimum recommended deposit is $ 100, currency pair EUR / USD, period m1.

Demonstration of a real account under the control of this advisor here

Telegram channel

Settings:

  • Lots - Order lot
  • UseGrid - use / not use order grid
  • OrderStopEnable - enable / disable the use of pending Stop orders
  • OrderLimitEnable - enable / disable the use of pending Limit orders
  • UseSmartTP - use / do not use smart take profit
  • OpenSameTypeOrder - open / do not open orders of the same type
  • UseTrend - take into account / disregard the trend
  • TrendUp - strength of bullish trend by Forex Glaz indicator
  • TrendLow - strength of bearish trend by Forex Glaz indicator
  • Multiplier - Martingale multiplier
  • Enable_Save_Deposit - enable protection of the deposit against drawdown
  • Percent - fixing losses in case of drawdown as a percentage of the deposit
  • StopTrading - true, stops the EA when the Percent values ​​are reached
  • Slippage - slippage
  • Spread - the spread at which the advisor will work
  • Magic - magic number
  • Comment - comment for orders
  • StartHour - trading start time
  • EndHour - trading end time
  • FridayTradeOff - true stops trading on Friday, false all parameters in the FridayOff section will become inactive
  • HourEndFriday - trading stop time on Friday
  • CloseAllOrdersInFriday - if true and FridayTradeOff = true, then all open orders will be closed at the set time on Friday, if false, and FridayTradeOff = true, then a new series of orders will not be opened
  • MondayTradeOn - will start trading on Monday at the specified time (HourStartMonday - trading start time on Monday)
  • HourStartMonday - trading start time on Monday
  • LarryWilliamsMethod - use the money management method (if = true, then the value of the Lots parameter is ignored)
  • Lwrisk - risk percentage, 5% to 20% recommended
  • Lwpart - part of the deposit for which the lot will be calculated

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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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