This Expert Advisor is built on the Forex Glaz indicator, it is a very powerful indicator, but it does not require any settings. The EA trades on breakout or rebound from levels and only with pending orders. megaglaz practically does not need to be configured, there are 6 switches in the settings, which in a certain combination (for each instrument in different ways) can improve the result, but will not worsen it in any way. It is almost impossible to optimize Mega Glaz in the strategy tester (due to the very low speed of operation in the strategy tester, this is due to the indicator that is sewn into it), and this is not necessary, it is enough to run it once at any interval to make sure that it does not need optimization.





The minimum recommended deposit is $ 100, currency pair EUR / USD, period m1. Demonstration of a real account under the control of this advisor here Telegram channel Settings: