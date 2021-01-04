Jast Martingale MT5

4

The mechanism is exactly the same as the free version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/50090 with the exception of a huge number of additional support settings that will help you curb the martingale system. Unlike the free version, this adviser will not let you merge the entire deposit at once, and indeed with the right settings it will not work out). You can start even with $ 100.

There is a feature of testing Jast Martingale, in MT5 tick data are processed with an error on the data provided by the terminal, therefore testing in the MT5 strategy tester will not give you a real picture, I recommend using third-party tick data or testing on a demo account.

By default, the Expert Advisor is already configured for the EUR/USD m1 pair and matches the settings from the signal.

Currency pairs - any with high volatility, m1 timeframe, decimal places - 5.

Demonstration of a live account is running this EA here

Telegram channel

Settings:

A more detailed and relevant description of the settings here

  • Lots - lot of the order (if the parameter LarryWilliamsMethod = true, then this parameter is ignored)
  • LarryWilliamsMethod - use the money management method (if = true, then the value of the Lots parameter is ignored)
  • Lwrisk - percentage of risk, recommended from 5% to 20%
  • Lwpart - part of the deposit for which the lot will be calculated
  • Only_BUY - the ability to open deals only on a Buy signal (In this case, hedging will work)
  • Only_SELL - the ability to open deals only on Sell signal (In this case, hedging will work)
  • maxStartLots - maximum allowed lot of the first order of the series
  • maxLots - maximum allowed lot of the order
  • maxOrders - maximum number of orders in a series
  • TakeProfit - take profit in points
  • StopLoss - stop loss in points (if value = 0 then stop loss will not be set)
  • VirtualTP - Expert Advisor sets virtual take profit
  • Multiplier - Martingale multiplier
  • Step - step of placing the next order
  • MultiplierStep - Step parameter multiplier
  • Slippage - Slippage
  • Spread - the spread at which the EA will work
  • Magic - magic number
  • Comment - comment for orders
  • StartHour - bidding start time
  • EndHour - end time
  • Period_MA - period of the MA indicator for opening a deal
  • MA_Method - method for the MA indicator to open a deal
  • speedOpen - Rate of price change for opening an order
  • powerOfMovement - price difference for the last countTickTrend ticks for opening an order
  • countTickForSpeed - the number of ticks to determine the rate of price change
  • countTickForPower - the number of ticks to determine the strength of the price direction
  • Lock - enables locking
  • Order No - the number of orders in the series at which locking starts to work (values ​​1 and 2 are identical)
  • MultiplierLockLots - multiplier of the first position lot for protective orders
  • MultiplierTP - take profit multiplier of protective orders
  • Enable_Save_Deposit - if this parameter = true and the Drawdown_In_The_Currency and Drawdown_In_The_Percent parameters are zero, the security logic is enabled
  • Drawdown_In_The_Percent - fixing losses during drawdown as a percentage of the deposit
  • Drawdown_In_The_Currency - fixing losses during drawdown in units of currency from the deposit
  • DepositProfitStop - the amount you are striving for
  • DepositLoseStop - the amount that you do not want to lose in any way
  • StopTrading - true, the EA stops when reaching Drawdown_In_The_Percent or Drawdown_In_The_Currency
  • EveryDayCloseOrders - closes orders every day at the specified time (CloseHour - hour, CloseMinute - minutes)
  • FridayTradeOff - true stops trading on Friday, false all parameters in the FridayOff section will become inactive
  • HourEndFriday - time to stop trading on Friday
  • CloseAllOrdersInFriday - if true and FridayTradeOff = true, then all open orders will close at the set time on Friday, if false, and FridayTradeOff = true, then a new series of orders will not open
  • MondayTradeOn - starts trading on Monday at the specified time (HourStartMonday - start time of trading on Monday)
  • On_News_Filter - enable news filter
  • BeforeNewsStop - time in minutes before the news release
  • AfterNewsStop - time in minutes after the news release



Reviews 1
SERGEI SORGIN
406
SERGEI SORGIN 2021.05.14 19:34 
 

очень хороший советник! прибыль приносит несколько раз в день, но понемногу. просадки бывают существенные, так как используется мартингейл. если использовать хороший депозит и начинать с минимального лота, то просадки выдерживаются и прибыль получается приличная! минус в использовании - это отсутствие информативной таблицы с показаниями прибыльности(((

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SERGEI SORGIN
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SERGEI SORGIN 2021.05.14 19:34 
 

очень хороший советник! прибыль приносит несколько раз в день, но понемногу. просадки бывают существенные, так как используется мартингейл. если использовать хороший депозит и начинать с минимального лота, то просадки выдерживаются и прибыль получается приличная! минус в использовании - это отсутствие информативной таблицы с показаниями прибыльности(((

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