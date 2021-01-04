Jast Martingale MT5

The mechanism is exactly the same as the free version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/50090 with the exception of a huge number of additional support settings that will help you curb the martingale system. Unlike the free version, this adviser will not let you merge the entire deposit at once, and indeed with the right settings it will not work out). You can start even with $ 100.

There is a feature of testing Jast Martingale, in MT5 tick data are processed with an error on the data provided by the terminal, therefore testing in the MT5 strategy tester will not give you a real picture, I recommend using third-party tick data or testing on a demo account.

By default, the Expert Advisor is already configured for the EUR/USD m1 pair and matches the settings from the signal.