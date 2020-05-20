MaATR
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 21 June 2020
- Activations: 5
Moving Averages Of ATR
This indicator shows you Average of Average true Range.
You can use this indicator for your own experts with iCustom()
ATR is in the buffer ( 0 ) and moving average is in the buffer ( 1 )
there are afew parameters for using this indicator on different currencies and different time frames.
you can test it and optimize it .
Input Parameters:
ATRPeriod: default is 13
SignalMaPeriod : default is 28
SignalMAMode : default is SSMA