Nadaraya Watson Envelope pine

this code originally published on other platform by LuxAlgo from other programming language.

It has acceptable Trend Prediction abilities which can be used for many trading purposes. here is some description from code generator:

This indicator builds upon the previously posted Nadaraya-Watson smoothers. Here we have created an envelope indicator based on Kernel Smoothing with integrated alerts from crosses between the price and envelope extremities. Unlike the Nadaraya-Watson estimator, this indicator follows a contrarian methodology.

Please note that by default this indicator can be subject to repainting. Users can use a non-repainting smoothing method available from the settings. The triangle labels are designed so that the indicator remains useful in real-time applications.

for backtest on tester, please wait until first 500 candle passes, this is a limit from tester for indicators uses previous historical data to calculate parameters. this happens if you use first historical data where indicator needs at list 500 candle from beginning of history.



