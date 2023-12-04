Nadaraya Watson Envelope pine

this code originally published on other platform by LuxAlgo from other programming language. 

It has acceptable Trend Prediction abilities which can be used for many trading purposes. here is some description from code generator:

This indicator builds upon the previously posted Nadaraya-Watson smoothers. Here we have created an envelope indicator based on Kernel Smoothing with integrated alerts from crosses between the price and envelope extremities. Unlike the Nadaraya-Watson estimator, this indicator follows a contrarian methodology.


Please note that by default this indicator can be subject to repainting. Users can use a non-repainting smoothing method available from the settings. The triangle labels are designed so that the indicator remains useful in real-time applications.

for backtest on tester, please wait until first 500 candle passes, this is a limit from tester for indicators uses previous historical data to calculate parameters. this happens if you use first historical data where indicator needs at list 500 candle from beginning of history. 



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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Relative Trend Index
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Indicator is translated from another programing language to MQL. RTI is a powerful toll to identify Trend of chart in an oscillation manner. here is some notes from original programmer: Overview The   Relative Trend Index (RTI)   developed by Zeiierman is an innovative technical analysis tool designed to measure the strength and direction of the market trend. Unlike some traditional indicators, the RTI boasts a distinctive ability to adapt and respond to market volatility, while still minimizin
Tops and Bottoms Time of Day Report
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Indicator is converted from another programming language code by programmer " sbtnc ". MQL version is simplified to be more useful by less settings complexity.  There is some clues from programmer about indicator: The indicator tracks and reports the percentage of occurrence of daily tops and bottoms by the time of the day.  At certain times during the trading day, the market reverses and marks the high or low of the day. Tops and bottoms are vital when entering a trade, as they will decide if y
FREE
Market Steps MT4
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Steps indicator is designed and built based on Gann Time/Price correlations and optimized by Price Action specific rules for Forex Market. It uses Market order flow concepts to predict potential price zones for high volume of orders.  Indicator Levels can be used for trading itself or as a combination for filtering wrong signals of other Strategies/Indicators. Every trader needs such powerful tool to have multi-time-frame (TF) zones and price movement potentials together on chart. You can
Range Detector Converted
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Indicator converted from another platform which was coded by LuxAlgo. I added Moving Average different type also source data variety. At original version moving average is SMA and data source from market gathered just from close of candles.  In this version you can select many moving average types and also source data like high/low/HL2/HLC/HLC2/.. . here are some details from original developer: The Range Detector indicator aims to detect and highlight intervals where prices are ranging. The ext
MACD Bands
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Product is converted from another platform and original created by TradeMaster Lite . Indicator basically uses MACD concept but enforces its abilities by different types of Averaging techniques. It is powerful for Trend and reversal identifying. Indicator is Multi-TF. Here is some details from original owner: We present a customizable MACD indicator, with the following features: Multi-timeframe Deviation bands to spot unusual volatility 9 Moving Average types Conditional coloring and line cross
Market Steps MT5
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Market Steps indicator is designed and built based on Gann Time/Price correlations and optimized by Price Action specific rules for Financial Markets such as Forex. It uses Market order flow concepts to predict potential price zones for high volume of orders.  Indicator Levels can be used for trading itself or as a combination for filtering wrong signals of other Strategies/Indicators. Every trader needs such powerful tool to have multi-time-frame (TF) zones and price movement potentials togethe
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