Cluster Viewer V2

5

Dominate the Market with Accurate Insights: Meet Cluster Viewer V2 for Metatrader 5!

Have you ever wondered how the most successful traders identify the best trading opportunities?

With Cluster Viewer V2, you will have access to a comprehensive set of analytical tools designed to provide accurate and in-depth insights into financial markets.

Developed for the Metatrader 5 platform, our EA takes your trading strategy to the next level.

 

Features:

Purchase and Sale Volumes by Price Range: View the price regions where the biggest disputes between buyers and sellers occur.

Identify key areas of support and resistance based on market dynamics.

You can see the data grouped by Time, tick volume, real volume (When provided by the broker) and grouped by price variation (Renko Chart).

Integrated Powerful Indicators:

Moving Average: Follow the market trend with the moving average indicator.

Bollinger Bands: Identify market volatility and potential reversal points.

Parabolic SAR: Get entry and exit signals based on short-term trends.

MACD: Analyze the divergence between two moving averages to identify changes in price direction.

Stochastic: Identify overbought and oversold conditions for trading opportunities.

POC: Point of control. Price range, within the candle, where there is greater volume.

Imbalance: Region where the price moved too fast, leaving unbalanced ranges.

Delta divergence: highlights the candle where the direction of the candle diverges from the buy and sell volumes.

 

Custom Coloring Rules:

Define your own coloring rules to easily visualize possible entry and exit points in your operations.

Customize colors based on your preferences and trading strategies.

 

Benefits of Cluster Viewer V2:

Data-Driven Decision Making: Gain a deeper understanding of the market with detailed data on buy and sell volumes, technical indicators, and custom coloring rules.

Identification of Support and Resistance Zones: Utilize valuable insights to identify key areas of support and resistance, enhancing your ability to make informed decisions.

Continuous Improvement of Trading Strategy: Analyze and adjust your trading strategy based on data updated in real time, staying ahead of the competition.

 

 

Download Cluster Viewer V2 now and try it in strategy tester and see for yourself the possibilities of Cluster Viewer V2.

Reviews 9
Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2025.07.17 07:44 
 

good indicator...many thanks for sharing

avaflavio
54
avaflavio 2025.07.13 10:57 
 

Good tool for trading. Thanks

Михайло Гук
85
Михайло Гук 2025.05.18 20:22 
 

Hello I have a problem - I set the chart to Renko 1 and now it doesn't load any instrument at all The question is how can I reset the settings since the indicator doesn't respond at all

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Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Trade Manager DaneTrades
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Cluster Viewer
Marco Antonio Rodrigues
5 (7)
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Limited time promotion!  Within each candlestick is an epic fight between bears and bulls. Some pushing the price down and others forcing them up. Wouldn't it be great to be able to see where there is a greater concentration of business? Or to know if there is more buying or selling aggressions in the candlestick? After all, who is stronger, buyers or sellers? Although a candlestick image has a lot of information, it is nevertheless weak for deeper analysis. This is where you can count on the C
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Forex VAP
Marco Antonio Rodrigues
5 (1)
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What do you see inside a candle? How to interpret the fight between bulls and bears?     The candlestick chart brings a lot of information, but the volume is lacking in the candlestick body.   This is where the Forex Volume At Price Expert Advisor comes in.   This advisor searches for a set of recent trades, calculates the buy and sell attack volumes and prints on the candles, the volume value in each price range.     You can also define up to ten colors to filter volumes and make it easier to
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yuhann
14
yuhann 2025.12.02 13:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2025.07.17 07:44 
 

good indicator...many thanks for sharing

avaflavio
54
avaflavio 2025.07.13 10:57 
 

Good tool for trading. Thanks

Михайло Гук
85
Михайло Гук 2025.05.18 20:22 
 

Hello I have a problem - I set the chart to Renko 1 and now it doesn't load any instrument at all The question is how can I reset the settings since the indicator doesn't respond at all

Marco Antonio Rodrigues
8626
Reply from developer Marco Antonio Rodrigues 2025.05.20 14:37
Hello, Thank you for your comment. Regarding the problem, Cluster Viewer V2 uses a configuration file where it stores all user settings. If this file becomes corrupt, it can generate unexpected behaviors like the one you described. To solve this problem, simply delete the file: ClusterViewerV2.dbs, which is located in the File folder of Metatrader 5. Try removing the file, this will return the application to its initial configuration.
Trader352748
121
Trader352748 2025.01.27 13:18 
 

Very very good tool for trading only a suggestion we need to be able to program alerts when the Cum Delta is changing or when big orders hit our filter level.

Marco Antonio Rodrigues
8626
Reply from developer Marco Antonio Rodrigues 2025.02.18 11:41
Thank You. I will think about your suggestion. Thanks.
Amirreza Shahkouhi
37
Amirreza Shahkouhi 2025.01.14 21:56 
 

This is 100% perfect! I've been looking for this tool all over the internet and I could not believe it when I found it and free! thank you so much may all your financial choices bring you mountains of wealth

Marco Antonio Rodrigues
8626
Reply from developer Marco Antonio Rodrigues 2025.02.18 11:40
Thank You.
21tata
24
21tata 2024.10.19 02:04 
 

Hello, author, the tool is very good, but can you add a Chinese language?

Marco Antonio Rodrigues
8626
Reply from developer Marco Antonio Rodrigues 2024.10.24 14:28
Thank you very much for the comment. Unfortunately, I know almost nothing about the Chinese language. Therefore, I would not be able to make a good translation. Anyway, thanks very much for the suggestion;
The RevenuePost
18
The RevenuePost 2024.10.06 09:31 
 

I rate this tool 100%. Everything about it is perfect. How you guys manage to access the brokers system and give us highlights of the market direction is unparalleled. Kindly come up with a bot that supports this tool. Amazing work, keep it up!

Marco Antonio Rodrigues
8626
Reply from developer Marco Antonio Rodrigues 2024.10.24 14:29
Thank you very much.
Levison Da Silva Barbosa
199
Levison Da Silva Barbosa 2024.09.29 14:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marco Antonio Rodrigues
8626
Reply from developer Marco Antonio Rodrigues 2024.10.24 14:29
Muito obrigado.
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