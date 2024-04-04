Dominate the Market with Accurate Insights: Meet Cluster Viewer V2 for Metatrader 5!

Have you ever wondered how the most successful traders identify the best trading opportunities?

With Cluster Viewer V2, you will have access to a comprehensive set of analytical tools designed to provide accurate and in-depth insights into financial markets.

Developed for the Metatrader 5 platform, our EA takes your trading strategy to the next level.

Features:



Purchase and Sale Volumes by Price Range: View the price regions where the biggest disputes between buyers and sellers occur.

Identify key areas of support and resistance based on market dynamics.

You can see the data grouped by Time, tick volume, real volume (When provided by the broker) and grouped by price variation (Renko Chart).

Integrated Powerful Indicators:



Moving Average: Follow the market trend with the moving average indicator.

Bollinger Bands: Identify market volatility and potential reversal points.

Parabolic SAR: Get entry and exit signals based on short-term trends.

MACD: Analyze the divergence between two moving averages to identify changes in price direction.

Stochastic: Identify overbought and oversold conditions for trading opportunities.

POC: Point of control. Price range, within the candle, where there is greater volume.

Imbalance: Region where the price moved too fast, leaving unbalanced ranges.

Delta divergence: highlights the candle where the direction of the candle diverges from the buy and sell volumes.

Custom Coloring Rules:



Define your own coloring rules to easily visualize possible entry and exit points in your operations.

Customize colors based on your preferences and trading strategies.

Benefits of Cluster Viewer V2:



Data-Driven Decision Making: Gain a deeper understanding of the market with detailed data on buy and sell volumes, technical indicators, and custom coloring rules.

Identification of Support and Resistance Zones: Utilize valuable insights to identify key areas of support and resistance, enhancing your ability to make informed decisions.

Continuous Improvement of Trading Strategy: Analyze and adjust your trading strategy based on data updated in real time, staying ahead of the competition.

Download Cluster Viewer V2 now and try it in strategy tester and see for yourself the possibilities of Cluster Viewer V2.