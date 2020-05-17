BeST_Breakout Strategy MT5 is an Metatrader Indicator based on a proprietary algorithm implementing a very powerful tool that can exploit every breakout leading to huge market movements.It timely locates the most likely points for Entering the Market as well as the most suitable Exit points and can be used successfully as a standalone Trading System which performance is often accompanied by very impressive statistics of % Success Ratio and Profit Factor.

The BeST_Breakout Strategy is a non-repainting and non-backpainting Indicator while using it you can get:

Definite Entry and Exit Signals of high winning probability

3 different Exit strategies to select

Draw of the corresponding Breakout Level

A Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Panel

All the MT5 Alerts of the Entry and Exit Signals



Fully customizable colors, sizes and distances of all the chart objects

Input parameters



=== Basic Settings - for selecting LB Period for calculating Breakout Levels and Entries Smoothing Factor for calculating Breakouts’ frequency, Also for selecting the preferable Exits Mode out of:

i) Reverse Mode – Exit by Reversing the trade at the opposite Entry Signal ii) Fast & Slow MAs Crossings – Exit when the 2 Mov.Averages intersect and iii) TP & SL Levels – Exit using the selected TP and SL values in pips. Then after selecting the Exits Mode we can select the corresponding Exit features:

TP in pips (if Exits_Option = TP_SL_Levels)

SL in pips (if Exits_Option = TP_SL_Levels)

Fast Exit MA Period / Method and Price (if Exits_Option MAsCrossing_Mode)

Slow Exit MA Period / Method and Price (if Exits_Option = MAsCrossing_Mode) === Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate and for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects

=== Graphical Settings - for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects

=== Arrows Settings – for controlling Entry/Exit arrows’ features === Panel Settings – for selecting to show or not the Info Panel and controlling the colors used for



=== Panel Settings – for selecting to show or not the Info Panel and controlling the colors used for === Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry and Exit points MT4 alerts



Buy Arrows and Sell Arrows : Buffers = 2,3

TP Exit , SL Exit and MAs Exit Signals : Bufferss = 4,5,6































