Smash FX System — Inside-Bar Breakouts, Reversals & Continuations (Indicator)

Tagline: Smash the noise, catch the clear moves — high-clarity inside-bar breakout, reversal and continuation arrows designed for clean entries and professional journaling.

Short promo

Smash FX System pinpoints high-probability inside-bar breakouts, smart reversals and continuation setups with on-chart arrows and exact levels — built for traders who want clear, repeatable setups and perfect order-management handoffs for EAs or manual trading.

What it does (concise)

Smash FX System scans price action and identifies inside-bar structures and their subsequent behavior. When a valid breakout, reversal or continuation condition is detected the indicator plots a clear arrow on the chart and writes an exact level. Use it to:

Catch breakout momentum after an inside bar (Bullish / Bearish Breakout),

Trade genuine structure flips (Reversal),

Ride trend continuation moves after a confirmation (Continuation).

Each arrow comes with an exact on-chart level so EAs or manual traders can place Stop Loss exactly on structure extremes or the prior bar’s extreme.

Why traders choose Smash FX System

Crystal-clear signals — 6 distinct arrow types so you instantly know the setup: Bullish Breakout, Bearish Breakout, Bullish Reversal, Bearish Reversal, Bullish Continuation, Bearish Continuation.

Designed for discipline — built to trigger only on closed-bar confirmations (configurable) so you avoid premature entries.

EA-friendly — outputs reliable indicator buffers and precise price levels for automated trading (works seamlessly with MT5 EAs).

Low-noise approach — strict inside-bar logic reduces false alarms and focuses on tradable structure.

Perfect for journaling — arrows and levels make post-trade analysis fast and accurate.

Key features

Detects Inside-Bar formations and tracks mother-bar ranges.

Draws 6 arrow types (breakout / reversal / continuation) with separate buffers for each.

Configurable Lookback (how many inside bars to watch).

Arrow offset input to position arrows neatly away from candles.

Option to use closed bars only (recommended) or live-bar detection.

Outputs precise arrow price levels for SL placement and automated workflows.

Lightweight and CPU friendly — safe to run on many charts/timeframes.

Recommended settings & best use

Default Inputs: InsideBarLookback = 100, ArrowOffset = 10 points, UseClosedBars = true.

Timeframes: Best on M15 → H4 for most FX pairs and indices. H1/H4 give cleaner structural signals with fewer false positives. M5/M15 can be used for higher frequency but expect more noise.

Symbols: FX majors, indices, and liquid CFDs. For exotic pairs or low-liquidity symbols, test longer lookback and larger SL buffers.

Risk advice: Use the indicator as a signal filter, not a money-management system. Combine with proper SL/TP and position sizing. We recommend demo testing and journaling before live use.

How to read the arrows (quick guide)

Bullish Breakout — price closed above the mother bar high → consider long on confirmation.

Bearish Breakout — price closed below the mother bar low → consider short on confirmation.

Bullish Reversal — price closed above a previous bearish arrow level → structural flip to the upside.

Bearish Reversal — price closed below a previous bullish arrow level → structural flip to the downside.

Bullish Continuation / Bearish Continuation — price resumes direction after a reversal/confirmation, useful for trend-followers.

Arrows are plotted on the closed bar (by default), so you can safely place orders on the next bar without repainting concerns.

Example trade flow (manual)

Wait for arrow on closed bar. Confirm with candle/volume or trend filter if desired. Place SL on the low/high of the bar before the arrow (or use arrow level). TP = SL × chosen multiplier (3× or 4× are common choices). Add comment to your journal: "Bullish Breakout | H1" — the indicator integrates perfectly with the EA workflow.

Inputs (complete)

InpInsideBarLookback — how many bars to scan for inside-bar setups (default 100).

InpArrowOffset — arrow visual offset in points (default 10).

InpUseClosedBars — true = draw only after bar close (recommended), false = allow live-bar arrows.

(Full input list is available in the indicator properties panel.)

Integration & automation

Smash FX System writes to dedicated indicator buffers (6 buffers = one per signal). That makes it plug-and-play with EAs that read buffers (we provide example EA code for buyers). Perfect for fully automated strategies or hybrid manual/EA workflows.

Performance & behavior notes

The system favors quality over quantity . That strictness means fewer signals but higher clarity — ideal for traders who hate overtrading.

Because it uses price-action structure, performance depends on timeframe, symbol volatility and your money-management rules. Always demo for at least several weeks across your target instruments.

Changelog (high level)

v1.00 — Initial release: inside-bar detection, 6 arrow types, closed-bar mode, configurable lookback & arrow offset, EA-friendly buffers.

Support & license

Author: Ntando Mtshali (NTANDOO_SMASHFX)

Support: 1:1 support for buyers via MQL5 Messages (or contact in the indicator properties).

License: Single-user license via MQL5 Market. Commercial redistribution prohibited. Contact (ntandom993@gmail.com) for multi-license / white-label inquiries.

Important disclaimer (read this)

Smash FX System is a technical indicator — it provides signals based on past and present price behavior. It does not guarantee profit and carries risk of loss. Always test on a demo account, use prudent risk management, and trade only amounts you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for trading outcomes.

Final pitch (closing)

If you’re tired of repainting arrows, fuzzy signals and guessing where to place stops, Smash FX System gives you clean rules, exact levels and EA-ready output — everything you need to trade inside-bar breakouts, reversals and continuations with confidence. Add it to your toolkit and trade with structure, not guesswork.

Install, test on your favorite timeframe, and watch how much simpler decision-making becomes. Smash FX — trade clearer.