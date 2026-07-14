The VanguardBot indicator and its panel is a high‑precision market intelligence module designed to give traders a real‑time, multi‑factor audit of market conditions. It transforms raw price action, volatility behavior, cross‑asset correlations, and multi‑timeframe structure into a single, unified decision framework. Every metric is engineered to help traders understand what the market is doing right now, how strong that behavior is, and whether continuation or reversal is statistically more likely.





It outputs Probability for continuation or reversal in percentage with the highest accuracy. Most exceptional results it gives on 1H timeframe on gold and also majors pairs.

After purchase and if, please contact me to give more trade secret in settings.