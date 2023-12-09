ControlTrading Crossovers
- Indicators
-
Expert Lims S.LWe deal with indicators, expert advisors, panels, etc.
- Version: 1.1
- Shows on the chart a two moving averages histogram.
- It allows to send alerts to MetaTrader platform when the crossovers occurs.
- You can use it on any timeframe, moving averages settings can be adapted as well as the appearance and colors.
The parameters for the indicator are
- Fast moving average period
- Slow moving average period
- Moving Average Mode
- Moving Average Price
- Alert on crossovers
- Histogram Bar Width
- Bullish Color
- Bearish Color