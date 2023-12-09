ControlTrading Crossovers

BillWill Iurii Tokman Indicators

The indicator is based on the materials taken from the book: Bill Williams. Trading Chaos: Applying Expert Techniques to Maximize Your Profit. The indicator values at the top of each bar are calculated based on the location of the Open and Close relative to a third of the bar. The bar is divided into three parts. The lower third of the bar is the number three (3), the middle third of the bar is the number two (2), the upper third of the bar is the number one (1). The first number in the indicato