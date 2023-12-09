ControlTrading Crossovers

  • Shows on the chart a two moving averages histogram.
  • It allows to send alerts to MetaTrader platform when the crossovers occurs.
  • You can use it on any timeframe, moving averages settings can be adapted as well as the appearance and colors.


The parameters for the indicator are

  1. Fast moving average period
  2. Slow moving average period
  3. Moving Average Mode
  4. Moving Average Price
  5. Alert on crossovers
  6. Histogram Bar Width
  7. Bullish Color
  8. Bearish Color
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Control Trading Intraday Zones
Expert Lims S.L
3 (1)
Indicators
Control Trading Intraday Zones shows the best candles-zones to trade intraday. Shows maximum of the day and minimum of the day zones, adaptable to each symbol, gives you a guide to know the best zones to make the best intraday trades. Indicator goes from -100 (lowest of the day) to 100 (highest of the day), when 0 is middle price of the day. For example, when price reaches high of the day the indicador will continue showing max levels even the price continue rising, because indicator limits to 1
Hanseatic Stoller
Expert Lims S.L
Utilities
Searches on every symbol on MT4 MarketWatch. System Stoller% uses Williams% and StarcBands to calculate trend, entries and exits. Works only for H1 timeframe. Input parameters: Period: Number of bars to search. Refresh_min: Number of minutes to wait between searches. ShowTrendChanges: Signals on trend changes. ExtendPeriod: Extend period to calculate signals order. UseADXFilter: Confirm entry using ADX on M15. BullColor: Font color on buy entries BearColor: Font color on sell entries. Results
Intraday Levels Advanced
Expert Lims S.L
Indicators
Intraday Levels shows intraday levels grid for intraday trading Shows a grid for the day levels, gives you a guide to know the trend and to measure intraday trades (stop-loss and take-profit). Parameters are: Levels Mode: Basic mode: Shows highest, lowest and middle levels. Advanced mode: Shows highest, lowest, middle and intermediate levels. Fibonacci mode: Shows session Fibonacci retracements levels. Momentum mode: Shows delayed Advanced levels to identify momentum. Smooth Period (Momentum m
Market Zones
Expert Lims S.L
Indicators
Market Zones This indicator provides an easy way to get to trade based on Gaussian statistical levels similar to the Market Profile  methodology. Using an exclusive formula the indicator estimates dinamic zones where the market movements statistically remains most of the time (70%), this allows to see the market on a simplified way avoiding following non-relevant bar movements. Prices stay calm inside market zones and tend to move faster outside the zones. This is crutial to identify best zones
Control Trading Support And Resistance
Expert Lims S.L
Indicators
Control Trading Support And Resistance Es un indicador independiente del TimeFrame que permite proyectar niveles más relevantes del mercado en función del plazo de tiempo de la operativa. Los colores del indicador están escogidos para diferenciar entre los diferentes tipos de niveles y destacar a los más relevantes. Este indicador permite visualizar en un mismo gráfico los posibles objetivos relevantes que los diferentes traders pueden emplear siguiendo diferentes tipos de operativas en funció
Control Trading Support And Resistance MT5
Expert Lims S.L
Indicators
Control Trading Support And Resistance Es un indicador independiente del TimeFrame que permite proyectar niveles más relevantes del mercado en función del plazo de tiempo de la operativa. Los colores del indicador están escogidos para diferenciar entre los diferentes tipos de niveles y destacar a los más relevantes. Este indicador permite visualizar en un mismo gráfico los posibles objetivos relevantes que los diferentes traders pueden emplear siguiendo diferentes tipos de operativas en funció
Control Trading Market Zones MT5
Expert Lims S.L
Indicators
Market Zones MT5 Este indicador proporciona una lectura fácil del mercado basado en niveles estadísticos de Gauss, al igual que la metodología Market Profile. Utilizando una formula exclusiva el indicador estima dinámicamente las zonas que mejor representan dónde los movimientos del mercado permanecerán la mayor parte del tiempo (aprox. 70% del tiempo). Esto nos permite mirar el mercado de una forma más simple evitando caer en movimientos no relevantes. El precio se mueve despacio dentro de la
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