Fx Harvester Grid Gain One Way
- Utilities
- Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
- Version: 1.31
- Updated: 14 April 2020
- Activations: 5
You can trade one-way with this product. Pre-adjustable start and end price entries are made. Then, the transaction intervals are determined. When the price reaches its target, trade stops. The most important issue is to find the start and end according to the support resistance levels. In addition, the maximum number of transactions that can be opened with risk management can be limited. Some price levels will be given free of charge when purchasing this product. Thank you for your support by purchasing Alpc products.