Stop Out Level Finder

With this app you can find the stop out level live or without opening a transaction.





The application consists of 3 boxes, you can enter the amount of money in your Balance box account or it will automatically calculate the current account amount. SELL lot size and BUY lot size can be entered, or trades that are currently open will be calculated automatically. Hedge transactions are calculated automatically.





If you press the S key of the keyboard, you can access the boxes with the values entered.