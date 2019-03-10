US30 King Down Jones Premium

As a result of our four-year research, we were able to make such a perfect robot. We weren't thinking about selling it, but we wanted everybody to take advantage of it. You will see the difference in quality between the experiment.

This Robot was made for US30 only. We do not recommend that you use it in other currencies.

Transactions are much more successful in the rising market.





Expert Configration :

SymbolUS30 = Your CFD Symbol Name

Period : H1

BB Stop Low : 2

BB Stop High : 4

BB Stop Per : 5