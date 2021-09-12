Risk Reward Tools
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
Risk Reward Tool , It is easy to use. With this tool you can see the rates of profit loss profit. You can see your strategy and earnings reward status of your goals.Double calculation can be done with single tool. Move with drag and drop. You can adjust the lot amount for calculations. The calculation results are shown in the comment section. There may sometimes be graphical errors during movements. Calculations works at all currency. Calculations All CFD works. Updates and improvements will continue.
Add Lot Size Edit Box
Add Hide/Show Function press s key
(No calculation in the strategy test.)