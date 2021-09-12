Risk Reward Tools

Risk Reward Tool , It is easy to use. With this tool you can see the rates of profit loss profit. You can see your strategy and earnings reward status of your goals.Double calculation can be done with single tool. Move with drag and drop. You can adjust the lot amount for calculations. The calculation results are shown in the comment section. There may sometimes be graphical errors during movements. Calculations works at all currency. Calculations All CFD works. Updates and improvements will continue.


Add Lot Size Edit Box

Add Hide/Show Function press s key


(No calculation in the strategy test.)


Video Risk Reward Tools
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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Trade View Risk Reward Tool
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Indicators
Risk Reward Tool , It is easy to use. With this tool you can see the rates of profit loss profit. You can see your strategy and earnings reward status of your goals.Double calculation can be done with single tool. Move with drag and drop.  You can adjust the lot amount for calculations. The calculation results are shown in the comment section. There may sometimes be graphical errors during movements. Calculations works at all currency. Calculations All CFD works. Updates and improvements will co
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Order Block Trend EA
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Experts
With this automatic trading software, the transaction is entered into when conditions comply with the rules of the algorithm (settings that can be changed by you). When a certain profit occurs, the system automatically takes profit and closes the transactions. You can benefit from many unique features of the control panel. Detailed information about its use will be shared with people who purchase it.
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Price Action Supply Demand Indicator EURUSD
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Indicators
With this indicator, you can easily make price regions in all time zones. In addition, with the automatic supply demand finder, you can ensure that the new regions are found automatically. You can increase your transaction quality by reaching more accurate operations with this auxiliary Tool and indicator. I share your trial version of EURUSD for free with you. If you want to buy the working version in all parities, you can contact me. +New version Gap Bar Add ( Press G keyboard )  Default con
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Stop Out Level Finder
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Indicators
With this app you can find the stop out level live or without opening a transaction. The application consists of 3 boxes, you can enter the amount of money in your Balance box account or it will automatically calculate the current account amount. SELL lot size and BUY lot size can be entered, or trades that are currently open will be calculated automatically. Hedge transactions are calculated automatically. If you press the S key of the keyboard, you can access the boxes with the values entere
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Control Panel Forex Market
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
Your trading life will be easier with the Forex Control Panel. This control panel, which has many features, is very easy and simple to use. With this control panel, you will have 3 different ea features. You can learn how to use it from the special video I prepared for you. You can buy this product, whose normal price is $125, at a much cheaper price than its current discounted price. You can also try all its features in the strategy test. A pdf file explaining its detailed features will be
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Fx Technical Analysis View Pro
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
Fx Technical Analysis Sharing System, Experts make technical analysis and you can see the analysis. Analyses are updated during the day. One-click analysis with MetaTrader is displayed on the screen. If there are pending orders for these analyses, you will open the transaction with a single click. It is quite easy and easy to use. Related analysis , period and information is saved as template to your computer. You can then download and view it from the files folder. It is quite educational and a
US30 King Down Jones Premium
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
1 (1)
Experts
As a result of our four-year research, we were able to make such a perfect robot. We weren't thinking about selling it, but we wanted everybody to take advantage of it. You will see the difference in quality between the experiment. This Robot was made for US30 only. We do not recommend that you use it in other currencies. Transactions are much more successful in the rising market. Expert Configration :  SymbolUS30 = Your CFD Symbol Name Period : H1 BB Stop Low : 2 BB Stop High : 4 BB Stop Per :
Iq Option Mt4 Trader for IQOBOX
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
This tool works on MT4. The connection to the IQ option box program is established. With this software, IQ Optiona opens orders in selected time periods. The IQ option box program is required. First, the connection to the IQ option box is established. Then you can trade by sending a trading order by adding MT4. IQ O BOX Free Connection Software Download Link. https://drive.google.com/open?id=1xW6ynCwtdbGL4_GFzXU7penZAvTwYaWP
Forex Live Tester Simulator Backtesting Report
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
With this software you can test your Forex strategies live. Compatible with Meta Trader 4. Extra features are available. You can trade through the panel. You can put signs with Fish Hook. In addition, your strategy test is saved to the file folder in csv format. You can review these reports with CSV Quick Viewer. One Lot can do with Scalp. Your account also determines the lot based on the amount of money found. It gives you information about the transaction before you open the transaction. You c
Oil King Premium
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
3.5 (2)
Experts
This robot works in 15-minute periods. Opens a limited number of transactions when it reaches a specific transaction volume. You can run the following system if you want to open operations. Set the amount of the lot from the set You can start the strategy test by typing the broker name of the Brent or WTI symbol type and selecting the lot amount. Symbol EA = Oils+ ( Sample Symbol Name Your Brokers )  Period : M15 ( Cancellation and Money Back Guarantee within 7 Days )  
Dow Jones King Premium
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Experts
This robot works in 60-minute periods. Opens a limited number of transactions when it reaches a specific transaction volume. You can run the following system if you want to open operations. Set the amount of the lot from the set You can start the strategy test by typing the broker name of the Us30 or Dow symbol type and selecting the lot amount. Symbol EA = US.30+ ( Sample Symbol Name Your Brokers )  Period : H1 ( Cancellation and Money Back Guarantee within 7 Days )  
Alpc Forex Matrix Super Scalping System
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
ALPC forex Matrix produces signals based on five different strategies . ALPC forex Matrix copies itself to all charts. Quick and easy management is your responsibility. Forex trading is fast control. ALPC MATRIX FOREX SYSTEM DOCUMENTATION !Please open the scalp process according to the hourly trend direction. (does not work with strategy test) ALPC MATRIX 2015-2019 Supportive EA Tool for all Forex Pairs Producer: Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu ALPC MATRIX Forex System is actually a supportive tool wher
Lord Candle Sniper
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Indicators
This system is currently set for a multi time period. Examines the candles with a formula. The right time also notifies you. You can gain earnings using this system. Re-painting, feature is not available. Several indicator data, channel width and candlestick shadows are calculated. You can adjust the settings according to different time periods by trying the settings. The green line is the "take profit" level.
Trend Impulse Scanner
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Indicators
Provides maximum revenue from trends. You can receive signals from Zigzag, Front Fibonacci Retracement, Back Fibonacci Retracement and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. You can run these indicators in the background. It will give you a warning at the levels you set. You can change all levels from the settings. Designed to help you get the most out of trends. Fibo Level : 38.2 / 61.8 / 76.4 Stochastic : 20 / 80
American Hunters
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Indicators
This indicator guides you like a hunter. Tacheprofit and StopLoss levels. See the difference in the experiment. Works in all periods. Works at all rates. You can win with this system. The crossing of the mean and the re-test were done according to the rule. You can see the transactions by moving backwards on the strategy test screen. The whole system is automatically calculated.
Military Dog SARMY
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Indicators
Military dog s-army will help you identify entry points for the Indian processing. He works for all the peridos. You can open the ADR levels from the settings by double-clicking on the strategy. If you turn off the ADR feature, it will find more transactions.  In particular, in addition to your own strategy, it allows you to pass your processing inputs through a better quality filter. Do you want the ADR level to average a certain daily volume and signal the trading when the number of points a
Analysis Storage
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
With the analysis storage software, you can avoid losing the analysis you have made in Forex. It's a waste of time and you don't bother to analyze it over and over again. You can record all time zones and upload them to the screen at any time. It is very simple and easy to use. All you have to do is click on the purple button and save the analysis. Then the part of the recorded analysis will appear as green. When you click on the green button, a new window will also be restored to the analysis y
Trade View Risk Reward Order Management Tool
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
The characteristics of this exploit are that all forex transactions opened can be controlled with a single click according to the risk reward system. You can also take your stop loss level to the opening price at any time. You can change rates of buy or stop loss in two ways. You can close lots of opened trades in a single click. Everything will be calculated automatically. You can also see how many pips remain to the profit and stop loss levels. Your biggest assistant and a tool to manage your
BB Trailing Stop Loss
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
With the Bollinger band following system, you can get the most profit. In addition, detailed system settings are available. You can see how the system works by allowing the strategy test module to process at certain dates. The dual-channel Bollinger band system is more efficient than the normal following systems. You set the Bollinger Band deviation settings in this system Expert Settings. The most recommended is 2-4 and 5-1. This system is our invention and we offer it for the first time. Expe
Alpc Military Dog SARMY
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Experts
This expert is the robot of the "Military Dog" indicator. Expert Properties : SymbolEA = Broker Symbol Name Sample  SymbolEA = EURUSDpro input double TrendLot=1; // Lot Size input int Minumum_Point_Profit=50; // Minumum Profit Select Position input int Stop_Loss_Point=0; //  Stop loss should be broad or not used. input bool BB_Trailing_Stop_Loss=true; input bool BB_Trailing_Stop_Up=4; input bool BB_Trailing_Stop_Down=2; input int BB_Trailing_Period = 20; Military dog s-army will help you iden
Alpc American Birds
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Experts
This EA guides you like a hunter. Tacheprofit and StopLoss levels. See the difference in the experiment. Works in all periods. Works at all rates. You can win with this system. The crossing of the mean and the re-test were done according to the rule. You can see the transactions by moving backwards on the strategy test screen. The whole system is automatically calculated.
Fx Harvester Grid Gain One Way
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
You can trade one-way with this product. Pre-adjustable start and end price entries are made. Then, the transaction intervals are determined. When the price reaches its target, trade stops. The most important issue is to find the start and end according to the support resistance levels. In addition, the maximum number of transactions that can be opened with risk management can be limited. Some price levels will be given free of charge when purchasing this product. Thank you for your support by p
Moving Avarage Scanner
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
3D MA Scanner allows you to determine the most accurate entry places between the MAs you have determined. At the same time, it generates a signal to you at the processing entry point. You can make calculations by determining up to 5 MAs. Apart from forex trading, its use will also be beneficial for investors interested in binary options. The transactions opened are closed half after a certain profit level, the risk of loss is reset and the profit model that automatically monitors the price wo
Redsword Price Action Supply Demand Indicator
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Indicators
With this indicator, you can easily make price regions in all time zones. In addition, with the automatic supply demand finder, you can ensure that the new regions are found automatically. You can increase your transaction quality by reaching more accurate operations with this auxiliary Tool and indicator. I share your trial version of EURUSD for free with you. If you want to buy the working version in all parities, you can contact me. +New version Gap Bar Add ( Press G keyboard )  +Redsword P
ABCD Harmonic Patterns
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Indicators
Thanks to this indicator, you can easily see the new ABCD harmonic patterns in the chart. If the two price action lengths are equal, the system will give you a signal when it reaches the specified level. You can set the limits as you wish. For example, You can get the signal of the price, which occurs in the Fibonaci 38.2 and 88.6 retracements, and then moves for the same length, at the level you specify. For example, it will alarm you when the price reaches 80% as a percentage. In vertical
Trend My Friend Ea
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Experts
With this automatic trading forex robot, trades are opened in the direction of the trend, regardless of which direction the price moves. In this video, it is seen that with a balance of $ 100, the forex trading robot made 100% profit in 2 months. This Forex trading robot opens Trend directional trading. This trading robot also hedges transactions. This trading robot opens trades according to the specified distance. Whichever direction the price moves, it continues to open transactions in that di
Support Resistance Swing Low High Indicator
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
Price Action Supply/Demand, Support/Resistance, Swing Low, Swing High Scanner Indicator is a software designed to automatically draw and mark regions on price charts, making it easier for traders to identify potential reaction sites. The software can be used for various currency pairs and commodities such as AUDCAD, gold, and bitcoin. Highlights The software automatically marks regions on price charts, indicating past working areas and potential reaction sites. Traders can easily switch be
Fx Slot Game
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
japanese gamle stick Changed Forex Order Fun Slot Machines for You. Come on, have fun and win. You can't feel the excitement without playing games with real money. Now the real game begins, are you ready? The game is quite simple, you click on any of the boxes on the screen. Then, a box is selected based on the number formed according to the rule of randomness. If the selected box is below the price, buying is done automatically, if the price is above the box, selling is done automatically. Tp
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