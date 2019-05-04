BB Trailing Stop Loss
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
With the Bollinger band following system, you can get the most profit. In addition, detailed system settings are available. You can see how the system works by allowing the strategy test module to process at certain dates. The dual-channel Bollinger band system is more efficient than the normal following systems. You set the Bollinger Band deviation settings in this system Expert Settings. The most recommended is 2-4 and 5-1. This system is our invention and we offer it for the first time.
Expert Properties :
SymbolEA = Broker Symbol Name
Sample
SymbolEA = EURUSDpro
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