Fx Technical Analysis View Pro
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Fx Technical Analysis Sharing System,
Experts make technical analysis and you can see the analysis. Analyses are updated during the day. One-click analysis with MetaTrader is displayed on the screen. If there are pending orders for these analyses, you will open the transaction with a single click. It is quite easy and easy to use. Related analysis , period and information is saved as template to your computer. You can then download and view it from the files folder. It is quite educational and a product that helps you make money.