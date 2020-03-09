Power Ranger

Power Ranger EA works on RANGING MARKET ONLY.

You also need an ZERO SPREAD ACCOUNT (Max spread allowed is 2).

Tested on CADCHF with spread of 2 with default settings.

Fixed Stop loss

In a trending market this EA will make loss. If you want another Ea which is good for trending market then check out this promotional EA- Trend Follower


As a trader you can manually close all the trades if you think that enough profit is accumulated.  


The development of the EA will go on in future and you may see improved results in the next updates.

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4.94 (34)
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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