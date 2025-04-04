Better Age
- Experts
- Andreas Franz Brunner
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 4 April 2025
- Activations: 20
🔫 Popgun Program – Automated Trading System
What is a Popgun in Trading?
The term Popgun comes from candlestick analysis and refers to a classic price action pattern consisting of three consecutive candles:
Outside Bar (first candle):
A dominant candle with a higher high and lower low compared to the next candle. It signals strong market movement and a wide price range.
Inside Bar (second candle):
This candle is entirely within the high and low range of the Outside Bar, indicating market indecision or consolidation.
Trigger Candle (third / most recent candle):
The key candle of the setup. It breaks out of the Inside Bar's range and triggers the trade – either long (upward) or short (downward).
➡️ Note: The rightmost (third) candle is the trigger candle and initiates the trade.
In Practice, This Means:
Outside Bar: Start of the formation, showing strong price movement.
Inside Bar: A phase of consolidation within the previous range.
-
Trigger Candle: A breakout from the Inside Bar → trade entry signal.
The Popgun setup is a combination of expansion, pause, and breakout. Traders use this pattern to identify potential trend reversals or continuations at an early stage.
💻 How Does the Popgun Program Implement the Setup?
The Popgun Program is designed to automatically detect this 3-candle formation and trade it based on customizable rules. It is a fully automated system built for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.
🔍 Detection and Analysis
The system continuously scans all charts for valid Popgun patterns.
Once a complete setup is detected (Outside Bar → Inside Bar → Trigger Candle), it prepares pending orders:
Buy Stop above the high of the trigger candle
Sell Stop below the low of the trigger candle
⚙️ Parameters and Features in Detail
|Parameter
|Description
|lotSize
|Defines the trading lot size per order.
|numberOfCandleSizes (TP)
|Multiplier for the body size of the trigger candle to calculate the Take Profit level (e.g., 3× candle body = TP level).
|numberOfPendingOrders
|Determines how many pending orders can be active at the same time.
|Stop Loss
|Automatically set based on the size of the trigger candle.
✅ Key Features
Automated Market Analysis: Constant scanning for Popgun setups without manual input.
Smart Order Placement: Places Buy/Sell Stop orders upon confirmed breakout.
Dynamic Take Profit: TP level is calculated based on the volatility of the trigger candle.
Adjustable Risk: Traders can individually configure lot size and TP/SL ratios.
Efficient Order Management: Already placed, executed, or expired orders are automatically tracked and replaced if needed.