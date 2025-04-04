Better Age

🔫 Popgun Program – Automated Trading System

What is a Popgun in Trading?

The term Popgun comes from candlestick analysis and refers to a classic price action pattern consisting of three consecutive candles:

Outside Bar (first candle):

A dominant candle with a higher high and lower low compared to the next candle. It signals strong market movement and a wide price range. Inside Bar (second candle):

This candle is entirely within the high and low range of the Outside Bar, indicating market indecision or consolidation. Trigger Candle (third / most recent candle):

The key candle of the setup. It breaks out of the Inside Bar's range and triggers the trade – either long (upward) or short (downward).

➡️ Note: The rightmost (third) candle is the trigger candle and initiates the trade.

In Practice, This Means:

Outside Bar: Start of the formation, showing strong price movement.

Inside Bar: A phase of consolidation within the previous range.

Trigger Candle: A breakout from the Inside Bar → trade entry signal.

The Popgun setup is a combination of expansion, pause, and breakout. Traders use this pattern to identify potential trend reversals or continuations at an early stage.

💻 How Does the Popgun Program Implement the Setup?

The Popgun Program is designed to automatically detect this 3-candle formation and trade it based on customizable rules. It is a fully automated system built for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.

🔍 Detection and Analysis

The system continuously scans all charts for valid Popgun patterns.

Once a complete setup is detected (Outside Bar → Inside Bar → Trigger Candle), it prepares pending orders:

Buy Stop above the high of the trigger candle

Sell Stop below the low of the trigger candle

⚙️ Parameters and Features in Detail

Parameter Description lotSize Defines the trading lot size per order. numberOfCandleSizes (TP) Multiplier for the body size of the trigger candle to calculate the Take Profit level (e.g., 3× candle body = TP level). numberOfPendingOrders Determines how many pending orders can be active at the same time. Stop Loss Automatically set based on the size of the trigger candle.





✅ Key Features Automated Market Analysis: Constant scanning for Popgun setups without manual input.

Smart Order Placement: Places Buy/Sell Stop orders upon confirmed breakout.

Dynamic Take Profit: TP level is calculated based on the volatility of the trigger candle.

Adjustable Risk: Traders can individually configure lot size and TP/SL ratios.

Efficient Order Management: Already placed, executed, or expired orders are automatically tracked and replaced if needed.





