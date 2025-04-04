Better Age

🔫 Popgun Program – Automated Trading System

What is a Popgun in Trading?

The term Popgun comes from candlestick analysis and refers to a classic price action pattern consisting of three consecutive candles:

  1. Outside Bar (first candle):
    A dominant candle with a higher high and lower low compared to the next candle. It signals strong market movement and a wide price range.

  2. Inside Bar (second candle):
    This candle is entirely within the high and low range of the Outside Bar, indicating market indecision or consolidation.

  3. Trigger Candle (third / most recent candle):
    The key candle of the setup. It breaks out of the Inside Bar's range and triggers the trade – either long (upward) or short (downward).

➡️ Note: The rightmost (third) candle is the trigger candle and initiates the trade.

In Practice, This Means:

  • Outside Bar: Start of the formation, showing strong price movement.

  • Inside Bar: A phase of consolidation within the previous range.

  • Trigger Candle: A breakout from the Inside Bar → trade entry signal.

The Popgun setup is a combination of expansion, pause, and breakout. Traders use this pattern to identify potential trend reversals or continuations at an early stage.

💻 How Does the Popgun Program Implement the Setup?

The Popgun Program is designed to automatically detect this 3-candle formation and trade it based on customizable rules. It is a fully automated system built for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.

🔍 Detection and Analysis

The system continuously scans all charts for valid Popgun patterns.

Once a complete setup is detected (Outside Bar → Inside Bar → Trigger Candle), it prepares pending orders:

  • Buy Stop above the high of the trigger candle

  • Sell Stop below the low of the trigger candle

⚙️ Parameters and Features in Detail

Parameter Description
lotSize Defines the trading lot size per order.
numberOfCandleSizes (TP) Multiplier for the body size of the trigger candle to calculate the Take Profit level (e.g., 3× candle body = TP level).
numberOfPendingOrders Determines how many pending orders can be active at the same time.
Stop Loss Automatically set based on the size of the trigger candle.


✅ Key Features

  • Automated Market Analysis: Constant scanning for Popgun setups without manual input.

  • Smart Order Placement: Places Buy/Sell Stop orders upon confirmed breakout.

  • Dynamic Take Profit: TP level is calculated based on the volatility of the trigger candle.

  • Adjustable Risk: Traders can individually configure lot size and TP/SL ratios.

  • Efficient Order Management: Already placed, executed, or expired orders are automatically tracked and replaced if needed.




    Recommended products
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (234)
    Experts
    Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
    Fractal Trend Master
    Marcus Vinicius
    Experts
    The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
    Classic Market Surfer EA
    Buti Andy Moeng
    Experts
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
    YM Bollinger bands EA
    Yassine Mouhssine
    Experts
    YM Bollinger bands Pro EA Description: Our trading robot is designed for traders who want a smart automated tool that combines the simplicity of classic strategies with the power of advanced money management. Basic Version (Free/Standard): • Uses Bollinger Bands to detect overbought and oversold levels. • Works with pending order scaling (Martingale strategy) to recover drawdowns and balance risk. • Easy to use and effective on most currency pairs. Pro Version (Paid): • Enhanced accurac
    FREE
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Go Long Advanced
    Phantom Trading Inc.
    5 (8)
    Experts
    The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
    FREE
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    Trade bot Smartic
    Dmytro Merenko
    Experts
    ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
    SimpleTrade by Gioeste
    Giovanni Scelzi
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
    FREE
    Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
    Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
    Experts
    This robot is an automated trading tool that uses these two popular indicators to identify trading opportunities in the forex market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator used to measure the relative strength of an asset compared to other assets in the market. Bollinger Bands is an indicator that measures market volatility and helps to determine price limits for a particular asset. The trading robot that uses the RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators combines these two indica
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (3)
    Experts
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    Manus Pro
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    Experts
    MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
    Little Swinger by RT
    Abdul Wahab
    Experts
    Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
    MadoCryptoXPro
    Mohamad Taha
    Experts
    New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
    Break Of Structure Pro
    Travis W Royal
    Experts
    Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
    Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
    RSI Auto Trader
    Harun Benge
    Experts
    The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
    PSAR Expert Extended MT5
    Alexander Fedosov
    Experts
    This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
    FusionPro EA
    Bram Van De Vooren
    Experts
    FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
    Mini Sniper EA
    Tomasz Marek Cieckiewicz
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Mini Sniper EA for XAUUSD – Your Path to Consistent Gold Profits! Take your XAUUSD trading to the next level with our powerful Expert Advisor (EA)! This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD and works seamlessly across all timeframes , thanks to its built-in advanced calculations and precise algorithms. Whether you're a scalping enthusiast or prefer to adjust your take profit (TP) for a more custom trading experience, this EA has you covered! Key Features: Universal Timeframe Compatibility: No
    Dynamic Trader EA MT5
    Jamal El Alama
    Experts
    Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator , MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMPORTANT! Read c
    Smart Breakout Zones EA
    Jhay Are Budomo
    Experts
    Smart Breakout Zones EA – London Breakout Made Simple Launch Price: Only $50 (Price will increase with every purchase – lock in your copy today!) The Smart Breakout Zones EA is a powerful, fully-automated London Breakout trading system designed for traders who want consistent opportunities during the most volatile session of the day. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, this EA gives you a simple, stress-free, and professional trading edge . Why Smart Breakout Zones EA? The London ses
    Market Maestro MM5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
    RSI Master PRO EA
    Luis Corso
    Experts
    RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
    Kabuto Golden Balls 4
    Tham Horanop
    Experts
    Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
    Trend Hedge Master MT5
    Arkadii Zagorulko
    Experts
    Trend Hedge Master MT5: The Evolution of a Proven Strategy The Advanced MT5 Trend Hedge Master EA is a professional-grade grid and hedge system, born from over a decade of trading experience. It features superior trend-identification logic and a robust, adaptive recovery engine that actively manages drawdowns, protects capital, and targets consistent profitability on Forex majors and gold. Why the MT5 Version is superior: Enhanced Trend Logic: A refined algorithm for more accurate trend signal i
    Fundamental Robot MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.88 (33)
    Experts
    Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500   USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (328)
    Experts
    Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Queen has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price .   The p
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (17)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of a structured grid and the
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (21)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   LMAX   Tickmill The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year. 2026 price: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing community of succ
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.75 (12)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.96 (26)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based o
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.08 (25)
    Experts
    For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (482)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan or Quantum King for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click H
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    5 (2)
    Experts
    HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 The most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making , multi-AI voting , and dynamic trading logic . Now it’s not only designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1, but also supports BTCUSD  and ETHUSD  with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. This EA combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Interactive Manual V10.1 and presets: https://w
    One Man Army
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Only 2 copies left at $599 Next price: $699 No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down. F
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (25)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
    Zenith FX EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Zenith FX – Advanced Mechanical AI System Overview Zenith FX represents the next generation of algorithmic architecture engineered for institutional-level precision on XAUUSD (Gold) and USDJPY . Building upon the analytical foundation introduced in Axon Shift and Vector Prime, the system integrates a reinforced neural framework capable of adapting to real-time volatility, liquidity shifts, and cross-asset correlations between metals and major currencies. It operates autonomously, interpreting p
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.58 (36)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.76 (34)
    Experts
    Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.44 (84)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (123)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (27)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Price: 606$ -> 808$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.91 (103)
    Experts
    Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.69 (16)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.83 (122)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.31 (68)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for now This EA is built for long-term, controlled
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (26)
    Experts
    EA New Player — A Next-Generation Trading Expert Advisor It doesn't just trade—it changes the rules of the game. EA New Player is an innovative portfolio expert advisor for MT5, built on seven proven technical analysis strategies. It doesn't use artificial intelligence, but outperforms many neural network solutions thanks to its sophisticated architecture, transparent logic, and flexible signal filtering system. 1+1 PROMOTION: Buy one expert advisor and get a second one free! Quantity is limite
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (91)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    More from author
    Oracles Blessing
    Andreas Franz Brunner
    Experts
    Oracle's Blessing – The Holy Grail for Index Traders Unleash the power of candlestick patterns with Oracle’s Blessing – the exclusive Expert Advisor inspired by Bulkowski’s famous Three Line Strike setup, refined and precisely optimized for index trading. According to Bulkowski, this setup ranks among the most profitable candlestick formations – and Oracle’s Blessing takes it to the next level. With targeted adjustments tailored to the volatility of major indices, this EA delivers clean, hig
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review