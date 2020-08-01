Hubble MT5

HUBBLE it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.
The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of
Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions 


HUBBLE It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.     


HUBBLE It is a 100% automatic system, 

The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.    

Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.

You can download the demo and test it yourself. 

 

    • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques
    • "Safety first" approach in development.
      • Stress-tests on historical data  for         multiple pairs.
        • Fully automatic.
          • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
            • Fast VPS a most.
              • The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
              • Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.

                Input parameters:


                Magic Number:One different number for pair.

                TrailingStop: Value of Trailing Stop, Distance from price to SL

                ------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

                I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

                I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


                Try the demo now!



