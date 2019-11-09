MOON 4 TREND COLORS: is a Tren indicator. I s a powerful indicator of TREND for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades, PAINTING THE CANDLES OF COLOR IN FUNCTION OF THE SENSE OF TREND .This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.





Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders

Low risk entries.

For MT5 Only

Great For Scalping

Great For Swing Trading

Colors Entry Alerts

Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.

Works On Any Timeframe

Works On Any Mt5 Pair

No additional Indicator is needed.

Its a trading strategy itself

It is perfect for scalping and swing trades.

Simple and easy to use.









The indicator gives a signal of ENTRY and EXIT your trade. You can use the indicator for scalping and intraday trading but also for long term trading (days/weeks/months).The indicator MOON 4 is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame.





Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the market





Features





Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system.





Information on the screen:





Overall Trades : Trade number.

: Trade number. Profitable Trades : percentage of winners

: percentage of winners Pip : Total pip won.

: Total pip won. Average Pip: Pip average per trade

Pip average per trade Best Pip: Best trade in pip





Indicator Parameters:



Indicator values

Power Trend: Power of the trend filter. Alert and Notification

Alert : Send an alert to the screen

: Send an alert to the screen Mail : Send a message to your email

: Send a message to your email Notification: Send a notification to your mobile app Information in the Screen

BOX CONTROL : Displays the BOX CONTROL the statistics accumulated on the screen.

: Displays the BOX CONTROL the statistics accumulated on the screen. Information : Displays the STATUS OF THE INDICATOR.

: Displays the STATUS OF THE INDICATOR. Last_pip: Pip of the last trade in the screen. Alert and NotificationInformation in the Screen



