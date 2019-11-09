MOON 4 Trend Colors

MOON 4 TREND COLORS: is a Tren indicator. Is a powerful indicator of TREND for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades,   PAINTING THE CANDLES OF COLOR IN FUNCTION OF THE SENSE OF TREND .This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.

  • Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders
  • Low risk entries.
  • For MT5 Only
  • Great For Scalping
  • Great For Swing Trading
  • Colors Entry Alerts
  • Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.
  • Works On Any Timeframe
  • Works On Any Mt5 Pair
  • No additional Indicator is needed.
  • Its a trading strategy itself
  • It is perfect for scalping and swing trades.
  • Simple and easy to use.


The indicator gives a signal of ENTRY and EXIT your trade. You can use the indicator for scalping and intraday trading but also for long term trading (days/weeks/months).The indicator  MOON 4 is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. 

Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the market

Features


Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system.

Information on the screen:

  • Overall Trades: Trade number.
  • Profitable Trades: percentage of winners
  • Pip: Total pip won.
  • Average Pip: Pip average per trade
  • Best Pip: Best trade in pip

Indicator Parameters:


Indicator values

  • Power Trend:  Power of the trend filter.
Alert and Notification
  • Alert: Send an alert to the screen
  • Mail: Send a message to your email
  • Notification: Send a notification to your mobile app
Information in the Screen
  • BOX CONTROL: Displays the BOX CONTROL the statistics accumulated on the screen.
  • Information: Displays the STATUS OF THE INDICATOR.
  • Last_pip: Pip of the last trade in the screen.


OnlyTime
Nguyen Quoc Viet
Experts
Strategy of entering orders according to the time period of taking the top and bottom and entering orders according to the trend. Maximum of 2 orders per day. Depending on the purpose and trading plan, it can be edited at will. Can set the stop loss and profit levels as desired. Can trade any forex currency pair but prioritize USDJPY. Note: I am using Exness which has server time GMT+0. You need to change accordingly if your server time is different. Welcome everyone to experience. A test with o
Fox Wave Account Nexus
Zbynek Liska
Indicators
Short Description Fox Wave Account Nexus is a professional dashboard for real-time monitoring of multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts across different terminals from a single chart. Full Description  Fox Wave Account Nexus Professional Multi-Account Monitoring Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Fox Wave Account Nexus is a powerful visual dashboard designed for traders who operate multiple MT5 accounts simultaneously and need instant, centralized control . The indicator collects live data from all con
OutsideBar and InsideBar
Alexander Josef Zeidler
Indicators
This indicator shows OutsideBars (OB) and InsideBars(IB) in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish IBs or OBs are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or Outlines can also be set. OutsideBars and InsideBars often show good zones for support or resistance. See the Screenshot for some examples.
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicators
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Rule Plotter Expert
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor has been designed to test and execute your strategies created within the Rule Plotter indicator. How to use: Download the indicator Rule Plotter - a tool for creating trading systems without the need for programming . Next, develop your strategies within the Rule Plotter indicator. Finally, execute your created strategies using this Expert Advisor. Parameters: Strategy: Your trading system created within the Rule Plotter indicator, allowing you to test and execute your custom
Qora
Sergej Maehler
Experts
QORA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Instead of lagging indicators, Q ORA analyzes Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and Market Structure to identify high-probability setups. The built-in confluence system ensures trades are only executed when multiple elements align. An adaptive engine automatically adjusts parameters to current market conditions , while comprehensive risk management including n
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Super Oscillator EA MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Super Oscillator   is an ea based on the super oscillator indicator.  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59071 This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy. The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first"
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
ATR Orders Manager EA
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
Experts
Tired of manually calculating risk for orders or dealing with clunky interfaces that disrupt your chart workflow? ATR Orders Manager is your ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for placing smart, risk-controlled market orders or pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) with dynamic stop losses based on Average True Range (ATR). Designed for both scalpers and swing traders, this EA automates the heavy lifting so you can focus on market analysis—while keeping everything under your control via an intuitive, dr
Angles Ema Probability And Win
Muhittin Cuneydioglu
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Algorithmic Trading Robot Introduction Code Name: ema19.mq5 Copyright: Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. Link: MetaQuotes Ltd. Version: 1.00 Parameter List: FastEMAPeriod: Period of the Fast EMA. SlowEMAPeriod: Period of the Slow EMA. LotSize: Lot size for each trade. MaxAngleDifference: Maximum allowed angle difference (degrees). MaxEmaDifference: Maximum allowed EMA difference (degrees). HoursBetweenTrades: Hours between trades. buySignalEnabled: Enable buy signals. sellSignalEnable
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
FX Trend MT5
Daniel Stein
4.68 (37)
Indicators
Visit our all-new   Stein Investments Welcome Page   to get the latest information, updates and trading strategies. Do you want to become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader? Then  get our Stein Investments trading tools  and send us a screenshot to get your personal invitation to our exclusive trading chat with 500+ members. FX Trend displays the trend direction, duration, intensity and the resulting trend rating for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direct
Order Block ICT Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Order Block Indicator for MT5 The Order Block Indicator (OB) is a powerful analytical tool designed for traders who apply ICT and Smart Money Concepts within their trading strategies. Built specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this indicator highlights critical price levels where institutional orders are concentrated. These zones often act as major turning points in the market, where price reacts strongly due to liquidity imbalances. By identifying these areas, traders can significa
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the  product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. 
Previous High Low Levels
Artur Alves De Carvalho
5 (1)
Indicators
The Previous High Low Levels indicator displays the high and low of the previous candle from a selected higher timeframe. This helps traders identify key support and resistance zones while trading on lower timeframes. Features: Plots the previous high and low from a higher timeframe Works on all timeframes and instruments Helps identify strong support and resistance levels Lightweight and does not repaint How to Use: Select a higher timeframe (e.g., H1, H4, D1) in the settings. T
FREE
AI Arrow
Victor-manuel Lozano Garcia
5 (1)
Indicators
QUICK OVERVIEW: Use AI to predict the markets with AI Arrow, the ultimate trading tool, let it manage the probabilities and send you a simple signal in the form of an arrow, ready to trade, no complex configurations. The indicator will analyze the market and let you know when a potential movement will happen, sometimes it takes some extra bars for the movement to happen as it can't predict the exact top/bottom every time. Arrow will appear at the start of a new bar and alert you, so you have ti
AIntel Predict
Karlis Balcers
Indicators
Note: If you want to apply this indicators on indicators which are shown in a sub-window, then consider using this indicator instead:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109066.&nbsp ; AIntel Predict - Your Gateway to Future Trading Success! Unlock the power of predictive analytics with AIntel Predict. Say goodbye to the guesswork and hello to improved forecasting, as AIntel Predict leverages historical data to unveil the future of your trades like never before. Whether you're a seasoned tra
