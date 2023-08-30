Master Hedge

This product was created specifically to trade EURUSD. The EA has been thoroughly tested with EURUSD currency. The EA is best used on daily timeframe. Default settings is low risk, you can adjust settings according to your risk appetite based on the screenshots attached. Incase you are using capital above 100.000 USD set balance per 0.01 to 2300 to mitigate risk. The entry points are calculated mainly using price action, candlestick analysis and few indicators for reference. The EA has different hedging methods that can used according to the market. The EA can be used on set and forget mode with good returns but it is advisable to switch off the EA during global event or big news for more efficient trading. The advisor can also be used to manage manual trades. You can contact me after purchase to help you set up the advisor. Refer screenshots for further information.