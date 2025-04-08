Hal mt5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hal mt5 it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.
The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of
independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions
Hal mt5 It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a configurable system.
Hal mt5 is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
Hal mt5 17 neural net have working in parallel. and 65 input I personalized your tradind.
Hal mt5 17 neural net have working in parallel. and 65 input I personalized your tradind.
Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
Fast VPS a most.
The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
"Safety first" approach in development.
Stress-tests on historical data 15 years for multiple pairs.
Fully automatic.
Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
Fast VPS a most.
The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
Input parameters: See instruction here: https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/739284
See Videotutorial of input parameters here: https://youtu.be/-VldupOSJaM
------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
Try the demo now!