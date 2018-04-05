Cuervo Candles Scalping

  • Experts
  • Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano
    Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano

    Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano

    • Trader & Desarrollador MQL5/MT4-MT5/NinjaTrader 8 · Mentor Cuentas Fondeadas at  13 Crow Trading Club
    • Spain
    • 2544
    Trader profesional con más de 3 años operando mercados institucionales, especialista en cuentas de fondeo — Apex Trader Funded, FTMO, MyForexFunds, BulenoX y otras prop firms.
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Main features:
   1. Scalping strategy: The Crow Candles Scalping EA focuses on taking advantage of quick market movements. The strategy is based on identifying candlestick patterns and technical analysis to make entry and exit decisions.
   2. Advanced risk management: The EA incorporates robust risk management to protect your trading account. You can adjust the stop-loss and take-profit parameters to tailor the risk level to your preferences.
   3. Flexible configuration: The Crow Candles Scalping EA allows you to adjust various parameters according to your needs. You can customize the lot size, the number of candles considered in the analysis, and other aspects to adapt the bot to your trading style.
   4. Fully automated: The bot operates in a fully automated manner, executing trades on your trading account 24/7. You don't need to be in front of the screen to take advantage of trading opportunities.


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