The Rise of Skywalker MT5

The Rise of Skywalker:  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.        

Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.

 The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in  the indicator    The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534)

This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale

Low risk system since it has no floating and can be used in small accounts.


You can download the demo and test it yourself. 


    • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques
    • "Safety first" approach in development.
      • Stress-tests on historical data on    multiple pairs.
        • Fully automatic.
          • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
            • Fast VPS a most.
              • The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
              • Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.



                Rise: Value of trend Power for the entry

                Lot_init: Value of fixed 

                Principal Set to The Rise of Skywalker:  https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/732068



