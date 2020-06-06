Halley s comet MT5
- Experts
- Marta Gonzalez
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Halley´s comet it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.
The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of
Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions
Halley´s comet It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.
Halley´s comet . It is a 100% automatic system,
The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.
Is a revolution in the customization of the trading.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
Halley´s comet has an intelligent TrailingStop management to improve the efficiency of the system
- Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques
- "Safety first" approach in development.
- Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.
- Fully automatic.
- Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
- Fast VPS a most.
- The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
- Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.
Input parameters:
Magic Number:One different number for pair.
Hour Init:Init Trade Zone. You must use the start time of your broker's European session
Hour End: End Trade Zone. You must use the closing time of the American session of your broker
TrailingStop: Value of Trailing Stop, Distance from price to SL
TrailingStep: Value Of Trailing Step, steps in which the SL moves
------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
Try the demo now!