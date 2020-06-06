Halley s comet MT5

Halley´s comet  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.
The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of
Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions 

Halley´s comet       It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.    


Halley´s comet . It is a 100% automatic system, 

The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.    

Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.

You can download the demo and test it yourself. 

Halley´s comet has an intelligent     TrailingStop management to improve the efficiency of the system

  • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques
  • "Safety first" approach in development.
    • Stress-tests on historical data  for       multiple pairs.
      • Fully automatic.
        • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
          • Fast VPS a most.
            • The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
            • Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.


              Input parameters:

              Magic Number:One different number for pair.

              Hour Init:Init Trade Zone. You must use the start time of your broker's European session

              Hour End: End Trade Zone. You must use the closing time of the American session of your broker

              TrailingStop: Value of Trailing Stop, Distance from price to SL

              TrailingStep: Value Of Trailing Step, steps in which the SL moves



              ------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

              I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

              I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


              Try the demo now!




