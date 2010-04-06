The Rise Of Sky Walker MT5

The Rise of Sky walker 

 is a trend indicator is a powerful indicator for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators
  • Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders
  • Low risk entries.
  • Never repaints signal.
  • Never backpaints signal.
  • Never recalculates signal.
  • Great For Scalping
  • Great For Swing Trading
  • Arrow Entry Alerts
  • Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.
  • Works On Any Timeframe
  • Works On Any Mt5 Pair
  • No additional Indicator is needed.
  • Can be used in combination with other indicators
  • Its a trading strategy itself
  • It is perfect for scalping and swing trades.
  • Simple and easy to use.
  • PIP FOR TRADE IN THE SCREEN for best control of the trade

Features

Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system.


Indicator Parameters:
  • Rise: Power Of Trend Filter
  • Alert: Send an alert to the screen.
  • Mail: Send a message to your email.
  • Notification: Send a notification to your mobile app.
  • Pip_trade: Displays the pip ot the trade in the candle of exit.
  • Text_info: Displays the motor of search of the indicator in the corner of the sceen.


