Vostok MT5
Vostok MT5 it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.
The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of
independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions
Vostok MT5 Have a neural net to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation
Vostok MT5 It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.
Vostok MT5 is a plug and play systemVostok MT5 It is a 100% automatic system,
The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
Vostok MT5 have 12 neural net working in parallel.
Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.Input parameters:
"Safety first" approach in development.
Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.
Fully automatic.
Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
Fast VPS a most.
The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD
Magic Number:One different number for pair.
TrailingStop: Value of Trailing Stop, Distance from price to SL
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
Try the demo now!