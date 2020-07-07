The DYJ Hedging is based on the following idea: crossing of two Moving Average lines (Fast and slow ) is used as a signal for opening positions.

The DYJ Hedging searches for position opening conditions only on a new bar (performs operations at the moment of new bar emergence), while Total Profit is controlled on every tick. When a condition for opening a position is found (a check is performed for the Base symbol on which the EA is running), the EA opens two positions at once: on the Base symbol and on the Hedge symbol.

An example of launch on the EURJPY symbol, while the Hedge symbol is USDJPY:

Note: MT5 backtesting cannot simulate all currency signal markets！





Input Parameters

InpMagic = 14549924 -- magic number

InpBasePairs = GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,XAUUSD,XAGUSD,USDCAD -- Comma-separated list of hedge symbols .

InpHedgePairs = USDJPY,EURJPY,USDCHF,EURCHF -- Comma-separated list of hedge symbols . not used if empty;

InpPercentRisk = 0 -- Risk (%) [0=False]

-- Risk (%) [0=False] InpLots = 0.1 -- Lots

InpTotalProfit = 50 -- Profit target for closing all positions

InpTotalLoss = 1000 -- Loss target for closing all positions

InpEquityDelta = 1.1 -- Equity target multiple for closing all positions

InpBaseMaxOrders = 1 -- Base Pairs Counts

InpMaxOrders = 1 -- Max Orders

InpMaxSpread = 20 -- Max Spread

InpPipStep = 300 -- Order step

-- Order step InpTakeProfit = 0.0 -- TakeProfit

InpStopLoss = 0.0 -- StopLoss

InpTrailingStop = 0 -- Trailing Stop (in pips)

InpTrailingStep = 0; -- Trailing Step (in pips)

InpIncreasedProfit = 10 -- Increased Profit($) for GrowthRat

InpDistanceDivisor = 3 // Pending Distance fraction. Do not use pending if it is 0.



