Ea Tw79 Ma Scalping

Hello;

This product generates buy and sell signals from the intersection of two moving averages. It uses all the capabilities of the moving averages. To generate a scalping strategy, a take profit level is determined after the signal level. To stop the loss, it uses the reverse signal. The system can increase the lot amount according to the fibonacci ratios after each loss .To disable this margintale feature, you will need to enter the low lot and high lot amounts the same. So you can work with a fixed lot amount.

Parameter descriptions:

LOW LOT: REFERS TO THE LOWEST LOT AMOUNT.

HIGH LOT: REFERS TO THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF LOT.

TAKE PROFIT(PIPS):CALCULATES PROFIT AMOUNT IN PIPS.

FAST MA PERIOD: REFERS TO THE FAST-MOVING AVERAGE PERIOD VARIABLE.

FAST MA METHOD: EXPRESSES FAST-MOVING AVERAGE METHOD VARIABLES.

FAST MA PRICE: REFERS TO FAST-MOVING AVERAGE PRICE OPTIONS.

MA TF PERIOD ALL: THIS FEATURE ALLOWS OPTIMIZATION IN MULTIPLE PERIOD AT THE SAME TIME.
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