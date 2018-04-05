Discover GBPCrasher: the bot designed for those who want to optimize their Forex market operations with care and strategy!



GBPCrasher is an algorithmic trading bot developed to operate in the GBP market with an M15 timeframe. Designed for those seeking an automated long-term solution, it aims to take advantage of market fluctuations with a prudent approach, focused on constant capital growth.

Strategy based on advanced technical analysis with M15 operations.

Optimized for the GBP market, for more focused and targeted trading.

Designed to operate automatically, minimizing human intervention and the stress of instant decisions.

If you're looking for a tool to support your Forex operations, GBPCrasher is the ideal solution to accompany your financial journey over time.



GBPCrasher was developed with the goal of improving trade management, focusing on one of the most volatile Forex instruments: GBPUSD. With its operation on the M15 timeframe, the bot looks for market opportunities on small fluctuations, while never losing sight of the long-term vision.

Continuous monitoring of the GBP market to seize optimal entry and exit opportunities.

No need for constant supervision: the bot works autonomously following pre-defined rules.

Designed to reduce emotional decision-making, ensuring more rational management.

Why buy it?

GBPCrasher is the perfect tool for those seeking reliable and automated support in Forex trading. Its strategy adapts to the GBP market on the M15 timeframe, aiming for progressive and steady capital growth over the long term.

INFORMATION

🟢 Minimum deposit: $100

🟢 Recommended broker: ICmarkets (other brokers may not yield the same results)

🟢 Timeframe: M15

🟢 Pair: GBPUSD

🟢 Win rate: 70%

🟢 Risk management

🟢 News filter

🟢 Customizable settings

🟢 8-year backtest

NO HFT, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE

IMPORTANT NOTE: GBPCrasher is designed to work on the M15 timeframe; it may not produce the same results on other timeframes. You can, however, try changing the settings and test as you prefer. It is recommended to use the bot on a demo account before switching to a live account.

RISK WARNING: Before purchasing GBPCrasher, it is important to understand the risks associated with automated trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and the EA may experience losses. The backtests presented (as shown in the screenshots) have been optimized to find the best parameters and do not necessarily reflect real market conditions. Trading carries significant risks, so do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose. It is advisable to use prudent capital and adopt an appropriate risk management strategy, regardless of the bot's settings.

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