Let s do it MT5

1

Let´s do it - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.


Can used this EA whit 100$ in your account


The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions 

Let´s do it It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.    

 It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the batches, the operator just has to place the robot on the graph and let it act

It is an ideal system for people who do not want complications or strange configurations.

The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.    

Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.

Let´s do it IS IDEAL FOR SMALL ACCOUNTS

Let´s do it IS ONLY AN OPEN OPERATION.

Let´s do it IS VERY LOW RISK OF MARGIN CALL


You can download the demo and test it yourself.


Let´s do it ISThe trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners !    


Let´s do it IS  NOT  Martingale! NOT GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies are NOT used! 

Let´s do it this is a full compliance with the FIFO method !

 

The DEFAULT settings are for EURUSD 1MIN


    • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques
    • "Safety first" approach in development.
      • Stress-tests on historical data on     multiple pairs.
        • Fully automatic.
          • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
            • Fast VPS a most.
              • The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
                • Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.
                  • Each trade has a fixed StopLoss
                    •  The system does not use risky strategies such as Grid or martingale. No more than one trade can be executed for each currency pair.
                      • The System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable!
                      • The trading system uses a searching mechanism for the most concentrated prices in the market, it allows you to predict the behavior of the market.


                        Input parameters:

                        Magic Number:One different number for pair.

                        SL:Fixed Stop loss.

                        Autolot: Acived autolot for risk account.

                        Manual lot:Fixet Lot if autolot is false.

                        Risk:Lot for Risk Account if autolot is true.

                        Hour Init:Init Trade Zone. You must use the start time of your broker's European session

                        Hour End: End Trade Zone. You must use the closing time of the American session of your broker

                        Trailing Stop:Init of trailing.

                        Trailing Step: Step to Move Trailing.

                        Profit Trailing: Init trailing in profit.


                        -----  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

                        I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

                        I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.




                          Recommended products
                          Yes I Can MT5
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Yes I Can - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Yes I Can  Used    Mars 10 Bars Signal  indicator whit two way algorithm     The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  Yes I Can It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.     It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the batches, the operator just has to
                          Quad Rotation Stochastic Bitcoin EA
                          Csaba Horvath
                          Experts
                          QuadRotation Stochastic BTC/ETH Expert Advisor Overview: QuadRotation Stochastic is a highly specialized trading bot designed for precision trading in the BTC and ETH markets. Using advanced Stochastic oscillator logic across multiple configurations, this EA dynamically identifies optimal trading opportunities, leveraging overbought/oversold conditions to maximize returns. It operates on a timeframe of M15 for refined analysis and incorporates safety mechanisms like trade delay and proportio
                          Bobot Scalper Gold
                          Richard Tolentino
                          Experts
                          BoBot Scalper — The New Era of Trend Scalping is Here. If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or fast-moving pairs… this EA is built for you. BoBot Scalper uses a refined MACD/LWMA engine to detect true trend continuation entries before the crowd. It reacts fast, manages risk cleanly, and locks profit using a step-based currency trailing system —one of the smartest trailing styles you’ll find in a scalping EA. It does NOT use martingale. It does NOT use grid. It does NOT spam trades. Instead, it builds p
                          Mercury MT5
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Mercury MT5    it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert. Mercury MT5       It is an advanced trading system.  The system is ideal for consolidated market.       You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data  for         multiple  pairs. Broker type: Low spread, fast
                          Maxi Daxi
                          Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
                          Experts
                          Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
                          TopG EA
                          Dirar Alzoubi
                          Experts
                          Next Price -->   (Buy:   200   $ ) -  (3 Months:   90  $ ) -  (1 Year:   150  $ ) TopG is a smart and efficient Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the EUR/USD pair. It offers automated trading operations with a focus on precision and control. Key Features: Optimal Trade Management: Automates buy/sell operations with customizable stop loss and take profit parameters. Order Volume Verification: Ensures your order volume stays within the symbol's allowed volumes. Rate Refresh: It update
                          BlackWasp
                          Esther Musemwa
                          Experts
                          BlackWasp EA Master the Market. Trade with Precision. Unleash the power of automated trading with BlackWasp, the Expert Advisor engineered to dominate the USD/JPY pair. This sophisticated algorithm operates with the speed and precision of its namesake, targeting high-probability opportunities through a proven strategic approach. The Core Strategy: Intelligence in Action BlackWasp is built on a powerful, three-tiered methodology: · Price Action Analysis: It reads the market's narrative, iden
                          Apollo 2 The Wall
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Apollo 2 The wall  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Apollo 2 have more customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Apollo 2 the wall  is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the id
                          Black Arbitrage MT5
                          Ruslan Pishun
                          5 (1)
                          Experts
                          The EA uses 6 strategies. Trading is carried out in a pair of several currencies at the same time, for example, the EA opens orders simultaneously for two or more pairs and closes when a certain profit is reached. The EA trades many major currency pairs.  Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts. Monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql Detailed description of important parameters and download set files here:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/727816 МetaТrader
                          Sniper Pro Max
                          Emmanuel Moreira Moinho Peres
                          Experts
                          Sniper Forex Pro Max - The Powerful Forex Robot Maximize your profits with our advanced moving averages, RSI, and dynamic grid strategy. The Sniper Eurusd Pro Max is a revolutionary trading robot designed to dominate the Forex market with proven strategies and cutting-edge technology. It combines the precision of moving averages, the intelligence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and the efficiency of an adaptive grid strategy. Perfect for traders seeking consistent results and secure operat
                          USD Scalper MT5
                          Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
                          Experts
                          BUY THIS PRODUCT AND GET 1 EA FOR FREE! USD Scalper MT5 is a Neural EA for USD Pairs. This product is made for GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. There might be new PAIRS added in the Future. CURRENT PAIRS: GBPUSD EURUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD - WILL BE ADDED IN THE NEXT VERSION INPUTS: RISK PERCENT OF RISK BASED ON STOP LOSS (if 1 is selected, Maximum risk per trade is 1%) LIMITED ONLY!!! ORIGINAL PRICE: $999 RISK WARNING Before you buy please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no gu
                          Bella Scalper
                          Calvin Andile Mahlangu
                          Experts
                          BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
                          BTC King
                          Bo Shu Gui Shan
                          Experts
                          Please rate it. Approximate approximate buy / approximate approximate trend EA. Trends are trends. Buy a squeeze and choose a candle. You can wear it in black and white when going backwards. Currency Currency: BTCUSD Trading Style: Scalping Trading time: 5 minutes Parameters Magic: Magic number Lots: I use MM ExitRatio: Closed with N% account balance MaxPosition: Number of updates MM: Setting to use the lodging function MaxRisk: Large risk when using MM BreakPeriod: Candle
                          Divinon
                          Daniel Suk
                          3.67 (3)
                          Experts
                          Divinon – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Divinon EA is a fully automated trading system originally designed for M15 USD/JPY , but with its extensive set of inputs, it’s highly versatile and can be tailored for virtually any market or timeframe. It combines multi-indicator technical analysis (Bulls Power, Bears Power, ADX, ATR) with advanced money management and grid system to deliver adaptable and consistent trading performance. Key Features Multi-indicator logic – Uses Bulls Power, Bea
                          FREE
                          Piazza MT5
                          Natalyia Nikitina
                          5 (1)
                          Experts
                          Piazza MT5 — Professional Automated Trading Tool Piazza MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who value a systematic approach and advanced technology. Its architecture combines market analysis algorithms with adaptive risk management mechanisms, allowing you to automate trading and reduce the impact of subjective decisions. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Key Features of Piazza MT5 Algorithmic Analysis: built-in models det
                          Rebate Hunter MT5
                          Agus Santoso
                          Experts
                          MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – Multi-Pair Hedging Grid EA (Dynamic Adaptive) Rebate Hunter is a multi-pair hedging grid Expert Advisor designed to generate consistent trading volume while targeting controlled basket profit. The EA opens Buy & Sell simultaneously (hedged entry), then manages positions using an dynamic-adaptive grid distance and an automated basket close system. This approach
                          FSilverTrend
                          Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
                          Experts
                          FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
                          Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
                          Gerald Birkner
                          Experts
                          Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
                          Panagsa Trader
                          Nikko Joe Petalbo Ramal
                          Experts
                          Panagsa EA: Trend-Following Strategy for Gold and USDJPY The Panagsa EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed for trading Gold and USDJPY . This Expert Advisor uses technical indicators to identify potential trading opportunities in trending markets for these two instruments. Key Features: Dual Indicator Strategy: Combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Average Directional Index (ADX) to generate trading signals. Customizable Parameters: Adjustable settings for RSI, ADX,
                          FREE
                          Mc Algo
                          Leonidas Bokias
                          Experts
                          MCALGO Grid EA (v1.08) A robust, session-aware grid Expert Advisor designed for disciplined averaging with multiple protective layers. Entries are driven by Bollinger Bands (break + revert logic) with optional EMA trend filter and RSI gate . Position management is basket-oriented (TP in currency or pips, breakeven, step-trailing), while risk is controlled via equity/daily loss stops , max lots per symbol , time filters, and spread caps . HIGH OPTIMAZIONTION EA YOU CAN CHOOSE THE AND TEST DIFFER
                          FREE
                          CloudPiercer EA
                          Jhay Are Budomo
                          Experts
                          CloudPiercer EA Ichimoku-Based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Product Information Price: 30 USD Symbol: USDJPY Recommended timeframe: M5 Overview CloudPiercer EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trading system. It is designed to identify trend-following opportunities on USDJPY by analyzing price interaction with the Ichimoku components. The EA applies predefined rules for entry, exit, and trade management, allowing fully automated operation without manual in
                          Advanced MACD Lite MT5
                          Radek Reznicek
                          Experts
                          Advanced MACD Lite  is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements. Advanced MACD Lite is EA based on Advanced MACD dedicated to  less experienced users  in forex trading. Only settings required by user is selection of Trading mode, size of lot to trade and unique magic number for each chart. Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slipp
                          EA Makoto MT5
                          Ruslan Pishun
                          Experts
                          The EA uses a trend strategy based on several relative Strength, Average True Range and Stochastic oscillator indicators. it Also uses a grid and averaging positions up to 6 orders. The EA uses the main timeframe H1 and M15, M30 as additional. Orders use stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop and smart filter to transfer positions to breakeven. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts. МetaТrader 4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39786 Multi_Currency_BackTest
                          AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
                          Dolores Martin Munoz
                          4.5 (4)
                          Experts
                          SpectraCore Genesis Built for Gold. Engineered for Precision. Operates When Others Hesitate. SpectraCore Genesis is not just another expert advisor. It is a professional-grade trading system designed exclusively for XAU/USD . No generic templates, no compromises — just structure, control, and algorithmic clarity. This is a tool that doesn't rush the market. It waits. And acts when others are still uncertain. A live trading signal with full real-time data and trade history is available for review
                          Rex MT5
                          Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
                          Experts
                          User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
                          Srfire Hedge Position
                          Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
                          Experts
                          SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
                          Scalping 4H Range EA
                          VQS SOLUTIONS
                          Experts
                          Scalping 4H Range Pro A mechanical, rule-based scalping system based on the "4-Hour Range" strategy. Scalping 4H Range Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade price reversions following false breakouts of the daily opening range. This strategy focuses on a specific price action pattern: waiting for the first 4-hour candle of the day to establish a range, detecting a "fake-out" (breakout failure), and scalping the reversion back into value. This EA automates the popular strategy
                          RSI Trade X MT5
                          Yu Xin Pu
                          Experts
                          RSI Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Relative Strength Index. Relative Strength Index parameters such as Period, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. RSI Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through RSI Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
                          Gridingale MT5
                          Arthur Hatchiguian
                          4.67 (9)
                          Experts
                          Gridingale is a new complex  Expert Advisor that combines grid and martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take profits on little and big movements .  A loss covering system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work on markets
                          FREE
                          Matrix Arrow EA MT5
                          Juvenille Emperor Limited
                          5 (7)
                          Experts
                          Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
                          Buyers of this product also purchase
                          Quantum Queen MT5
                          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                          4.98 (394)
                          Experts
                          Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
                          AI Gold Sniper MT5
                          Ho Tuan Thang
                          4.85 (26)
                          Experts
                          LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
                          Aot
                          Thi Ngoc Tram Le
                          4.75 (52)
                          Experts
                          AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
                          Quantum King EA
                          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                          5 (100)
                          Experts
                          Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
                          CryonX EA MT5
                          Solomon Din
                          5 (10)
                          Experts
                          Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
                          AI Gold Trading MT5
                          Ho Tuan Thang
                          5 (11)
                          Experts
                          LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
                          Zenox
                          PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
                          4.65 (20)
                          Experts
                          Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
                          Nova Gold X
                          Hicham Chergui
                          3.05 (22)
                          Experts
                          Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
                          Golden Hen EA
                          Taner Altinsoy
                          5 (13)
                          Experts
                          Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
                          X Fusion AI
                          Chen Jia Qi
                          4.9 (29)
                          Experts
                          X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
                          Goldwave EA MT5
                          Shengzu Zhong
                          5 (7)
                          Experts
                          LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
                          Mad Turtle
                          Gennady Sergienko
                          4.52 (77)
                          Experts
                          Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
                          Aura Ultimate EA
                          Stanislav Tomilov
                          4.82 (90)
                          Experts
                          Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
                          Gold Atlas
                          Jimmy Peter Eriksson
                          5 (6)
                          Experts
                          Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approac
                          Vortex Turbo EA
                          Stanislav Tomilov
                          5 (3)
                          Experts
                          Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
                          Quantum Emperor MT5
                          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                          4.87 (497)
                          Experts
                          Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
                          NTRon 2OOO
                          Konstantin Freize
                          4.16 (19)
                          Experts
                          Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
                          AI Forex Robot MT5
                          MQL TOOLS SL
                          4.52 (66)
                          Experts
                          AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
                          Neptune EA MT5
                          Kalinskie Gilliam
                          5 (2)
                          Experts
                          Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
                          The Gold Reaper MT5
                          Profalgo Limited
                          4.47 (89)
                          Experts
                          PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
                          ABS GoldGrid
                          Thi Ngoc Tram Le
                          4.18 (28)
                          Experts
                          S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
                          Golden Zephyr
                          Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
                          5 (1)
                          Experts
                          Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
                          Ultimate Breakout System
                          Profalgo Limited
                          5 (29)
                          Experts
                          IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
                          VolumeHedger
                          OMG FZE LLC
                          4.9 (39)
                          Experts
                          VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
                          HTTP ea
                          Yury Orlov
                          5 (9)
                          Experts
                          How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
                          Aura Black Edition MT5
                          Stanislav Tomilov
                          4.37 (51)
                          Experts
                          Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
                          Vortex Gold EA
                          Stanislav Tomilov
                          5 (30)
                          Experts
                          Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
                          Pivot Killer
                          BLODSALGO LIMITED
                          4.61 (23)
                          Experts
                          Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
                          Cheat Engine
                          Connor Michael Woodson
                          5 (3)
                          Experts
                          Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 149 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
                          Golden Synapse
                          Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
                          3.78 (54)
                          Experts
                          Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
                          More from author
                          The Rise Of Sky Walker MT5
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Indicators
                          The Rise of Sky walker   is a trend indicator is a powerful indicator for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. Great Fo
                          MOON 4 Trend Colors
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Indicators
                          MOON 4 TREND COLORS: is a Tren indicator. I s a powerful indicator of  TREND  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades,    PAINTING THE CANDLES OF COLOR IN FUNCTION OF THE SENSE OF TREND  .This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. For MT5 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Tradi
                          The Rise of Skywalker MT5
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          The Rise of Skywalker:    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.         Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.  The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in  the indicator    The Rise of Sky walker:   (   https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
                          Mars 1 Box Break
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          1 (1)
                          Indicators
                          Mars 1 is a Box Break is a powerful indicator of Break Zone for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow Entr
                          Mars 15 Break Channel
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Indicators
                          Mars 15  is a Break   indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For M
                          Curiosity 13 Break Pattern
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Curiosity  13 Break Pattern  It is an advanced trading system, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity  13 Break Pattern  have more than 70 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity  13 Break Pattern    is a  Break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed f
                          Curiosity 1 Box Break EA
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          5 (1)
                          Experts
                          Curiosity 1 box break It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 1 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 1 box break  is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms d
                          Mars 2 The Wall Indicator
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Indicators
                          Mars 2 is a Oscilator indicator. I s a powerful indicator of  TREND  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading A
                          Curiosity 2 The Wall EA
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Curiosity 2 THE WALL  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 2 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 2 THE WALL  is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms de
                          Mars 3 Route 66 indicator
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Indicators
                          Mars 3 is a Tren indicator. I s a powerful indicator of  TREND  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow
                          Curiosity 3 Route 66 EA
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Curiosity 3 Route 66  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 3 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 3 route 66  is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms de
                          Mars 4 The Trend Colors
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Indicators
                          Mars 4 TREND COLORS: is a Tren indicator. I s a powerful indicator of  TREND  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades,  PAINTING THE CANDLES OF COLOR IN FUNCTION OF THE SENSE OF TREND  .This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading
                          Curiosity 4 Trend Colors EA
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Curiosity 4 Trend Colors  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 4 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 4 Trend Colors is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algori
                          Mars 5 The Snake
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Indicators
                          Mars 5     is a powerful indicator of   TREND   for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow Entry Alerts Pop
                          Curiosity 5 The Snake
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Curiosity 5 The Snake  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 5 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 5 The Snake is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms d
                          Mars 6 The Perfect Wave
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Indicators
                          Mars 6 is a  Oscillators  indicator  is a powerful indicator of  Break Zone  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing T
                          Curiosity 6 The Perfect Wave
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Curiosity 6 The Perfect Wave  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 6 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 6 The Perfect Wave is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. Th
                          Mars 7 River
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Indicators
                          Mars 7 is a    Trend indicator  is a powerful indicator of TREND CHANGE  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Tradi
                          Curiosity 7 The river EA
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Curiosity 7 The River  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 7 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 7 The River is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms d
                          Mars 8 M 100
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Indicators
                          Mars 8  is a TREND indicator is a powerful indicator of TREND DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For
                          Curiosity 8 THE M100
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Curiosity 8 M100  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 8 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 8 M100 is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed
                          Mars 9 F 4
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Indicators
                          Mars 9   is a TREND indicator is a powerful indicator of TREND DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. F
                          Curiosity 9 F 4
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Curiosity 9 F4  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 9 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 9 F4 is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for t
                          Mars 10 The Bars Signal
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          3.5 (4)
                          Indicators
                          Mars 10   is a  Oscillators  indicator is a powerful indicator of CHANGE DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates
                          Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customizatio
                          Mars 11 The Candle Signal
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          2.33 (3)
                          Indicators
                          Mars 11   is a  Trend  indicator is a powerful indicator of FOLLOW DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal.
                          Curiosity 11 The Candle Signal
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.  Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.   Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  cu
                          Mars 12 The Pullback Signal
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Indicators
                          Mars 12   is a  Pullback  indicator is a powerful indicator of Pullback trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal.
                          Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Cusiosity    12 The Pullback Signal    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.   Cusiosity  12 The Pullback Signal   have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of chan
                          Mars 13 The Break Pattern
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Indicators
                          Mars 13  is a Break   indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For
                          Filter:
                          george1291
                          19
                          george1291 2020.05.08 21:43 
                           

                          in den ersten 5 Minuten habe ich schon £ 10 verloren. Nicht richtig vollzierbar.

                          Reply to review