Candle Breakout Expert Advisor

type of lot calculation.

'Fixed_Lot' - the lot will be fixed, 'LotSize_Per_Balance' - the lot will be determined by the size of the balance (for example, if a user sets 0.1 lot for every 10000 balance size, this means that if the balance size decreases

down to 9000, then the lot will be 0.09. If the amount increases to 11000, then the lot will be 0.11).