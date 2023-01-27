Kanaka Expert MT4

The Kanaka Expert is  a fully automatic scalping trading expert advisor with  Multiple Money Management techniques  It is specially designed for trading only for  Gold (XAUUSD) at 5 Minute chart.  This  Expert Advisor achieves a large number of profitable trades. Absolutely all trades are protected by stop loss. It is a safe long-term Expert Advisor, aimed at professional users and serious investors. Constant profit for every month.

Designed specifically for trading  Gold (XAUUSD)on  5M time frame.

Easy to install, just attach to a chart on MT4 with default settings.

  • Working pairs XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Recommended account type – any account type
  • Leverage - any leverage 
  • Timeframe:  M5
  • Minimum deposit: $500-$1000
  • VPS is recommended 
  • Broker: Exness Recommended
  • Always activate Trailing Stop Loss for best result

Features:

  • Not a martingale, arbitrage, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are use
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position 
  • Hiden tight Stop loss and Take profit
  • Spread and slippage control 
  • Smart risk control module

Potential risks!

  • All the test show just a potential performance of EA
  • Real life trading results can vary from one broker to another
  • Real time  trading results can vary upon setting and trade lots size

Setting

There Three Money Management Technique for control of risk by setting a reasonable lot size for each trade

1. Fixed Lot Size  can be start any lot size based on account currency

2. MoneyManagement_Equity  based on 1 Lot per 10000 of account currency.

If set to true….

If account Balance is between 100  & 450 dollar, Trade starts with 0.01 Lots.

If account Balance is between 450 to 750 dollar, Trade starts with 0.02 Lots.

If account Balance is between 750 to 1000 dollar, Trade starts with 0.03 Lots

If set to false default Fixed lot size activated..

3.  MoneyManagement_Martingale

 if set true… multiplies the trade size after each losing trade.

             MM_Martingale_Start = 0.03  keep minimum lot for this technique for 1000 dollar

 MM_Percent = 1

If set to false default Fixed lot size activated..

    • SL_PIPS =300 (stop loss in pips)
    • TP_PIPS= 600 (take profit in pips)
    • Trailing_Stop_pips =85 (Trailing starts in pips. This setting depends upon the brokers minimum allowed Stoploss), Set to YES
    • Trailing_ Step_pips =11 (distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.)
    • Trailng_Above_pips=25 (Trailing activated only when price move in favor above this distance)
    • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
    • TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min - time of day in hour and minutes for opening the first order by the EA.
    • TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min - time of day in hour and minutes for Stopping of EA after closing last order.
    • Maximum slippage=3 - the maximum slippage allowed for the adviser.

     


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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Lee Samson
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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