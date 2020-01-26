Powerful Strength Meter - a trend direction indicator. The indicator measures the strength of the trend and shows the trader signals in the form of two lines: red and green. Indicator signals are very easy to read. If the green line crosses the red line up - this is a buy signal. This means that now the price will go up. If the green line crosses the red line from top to bottom - this is a sell signal. The larger the time frame, the more accurate the indicator signals. You can also, for example, place the indicator on the H1 chart, and specify the M5 timeframe in the settings. The indicator will show the values ​​from the five-minute timeframe on the hourly timeframe. So you can simultaneously watch the indicator signals on different timeframes on the same chart. This is especially useful when trading on a scalping system. You can watch different time frames at the same time.













