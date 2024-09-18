ScreenshotScript
- Indicators
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Sergii KrasnyiDear ladies and gentlemen, members of the stock market, Greetings.
My name is Sergey Krasny, and I have been involved in trading and programming for more than ten years.
My path in studying this field started in 2011, and I realized my first custom project in 2013.
- Version: 1.0
This indicator is designed for convenient and quick creation of screenshots of charts in the trading terminal. It greatly simplifies the process of saving charts to a certain directory, providing a convenient interface with a button on the chart, which is activated by a single click.
The main functions of the indicator are:
Automatic creation of a chart screenshot when the button is pressed.
Possibility to select a directory for saving screenshots.
Customizable prefix to distinguish screenshots if several indicators work on one chart.
Choice of file format: PNG or GIF.
Support for multiple indicator instances on one chart without overlapping buttons.
Indicator parameters:
directory - folder for saving screenshots.
prefix - prefix for the screenshot name to distinguish between files.
extension - file format (PNG or GIF).
Screenshots are located in the “MQL\Files\” folder
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