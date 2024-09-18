ScreenshotScript

This indicator is designed for convenient and quick creation of screenshots of charts in the trading terminal. It greatly simplifies the process of saving charts to a certain directory, providing a convenient interface with a button on the chart, which is activated by a single click.





The main functions of the indicator are:





Automatic creation of a chart screenshot when the button is pressed.

Possibility to select a directory for saving screenshots.

Customizable prefix to distinguish screenshots if several indicators work on one chart.

Choice of file format: PNG or GIF.

Support for multiple indicator instances on one chart without overlapping buttons.

Indicator parameters:





directory - folder for saving screenshots.

prefix - prefix for the screenshot name to distinguish between files.